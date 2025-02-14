Everton have been handed a significant boost ahead of potentially facing a fight to keep Jarrad Branthwaite when they move from their Goodison Park home to Bramley-Moore Dock at the end of the season as he is enjoying life under new boss David Moyes and not agitating for a summer switch, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Toffees, who signed Carlos Alcaraz on an initial loan deal which has an option to be made permanent when they successfully completed negotiations with Flamengo in the final hours of the winter transfer window, moved further clear of the Premier League's relegation zone when they sealed a 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Liverpool earlier this week.

Moyes is enjoying a second spell at the Everton helm after being appointed as Sean Dyche's successor - on a two-and-a-half-year contract - last month, and the decision to make an alteration in the dugout could prove to be a game-changer in their attempts to retain Branthwaite's services.

Toffees Boost Hopes of Keeping Branthwaite

Central defender enjoying life since change of management

Branthwaite is more likely to stay at Everton after Moyes took on the challenge of attempting to guide the Merseyside giants to Premier League safety, according to GMS sources, as the central defender is already enjoying working under the Scottish tactician and giving no indications that he is planning to push for a departure during the summer.

The Toffees are desperate to keep the England international on their books, which led to slapping a £80million price tag on him when the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United were circling last year, but they are aware that his consistent performances have resulted in interested parties threatening to test their resolve.

GMS sources have been informed that Branthwaite, who played a crucial role in Everton sealing a point against Liverpool by grabbing an assist earlier this week, is impressed by Moyes' game-specific training sessions and tactical approaches as he aims to ensure the first season away from Goodison Park will involve competing in the Premier League.

Manchester United were left frustrated when they had two bids worth up to £45million rejected for the 22-year-old ahead of the season getting underway, and the Toffees will do all they can to ensure he remains on board instead of moving onto pastures new as they prepare to enter a new era in fresh surroundings.

The Red Devils are still among Branthwaite's admirers and have him on a shortlist of targets as head coach Ruben Amorim continues putting plans in place for his first full campaign in the Old Trafford hot-seat, GMS sources have learned, while Everton's cross-city rivals Liverpool are also circling after he was described as 'immense' against them in midweek.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has been averaging 5.6 clearances per Premier League outing this season

Branthwaite Pleased with Clear Tactical Plans

England international impressed with structure in new era

GMS sources have been told that Branthwaite is not concentrating on a potential summer move after thriving in the early days of Moyes' reign, while he is very happy with the structure and clear tactical identity the Europa Conference League-winning chief has brought to Everton after inheriting a side low on confidence.

The Toffees only registered three wins and scored 15 goals in their first 19 matches of the Premier League campaign, which came under Dyche's stewardship, but they have gone on to secure three victories from their last five domestic outings as they prepare to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Friedkin Group's decision to turn to Moyes has significantly strengthened Everton's chances of keeping Branthwaite at the club beyond the upcoming transfer window, GMS sources understand, which could come as a significant blow for the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in their respective pursuits.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Carlisle-born centre-back's current employers are determined to resist any approaches for their fan favourite, while they are desperate to have him on their books for at least one more season before they contemplate entertaining offers for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/02/2025