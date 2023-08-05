Everton have been 'briefed' on Boulaye Dia and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how close a deal is to bringing the Salernitana star to Goodison Park.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway with a home clash against Fulham on August 12.

Everton transfer news - Boulaye Dia

According to Italian media outlet Tutto Salernitana, Dia is destined to move onto pastures new and he is firmly in Everton's sights as the September 1 transfer deadline nears.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit could offer Neal Maupay, who only joined in a £15million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion 12 months ago, and up to £18million in an attempt to close the deal.

It is understood that Salernitana rejected an opening bid worth £13.7million from Everton as they value Dia at £35million, which has resulted in Dyche being forced to go back to the drawing board.

The Toffees are long-term admirers of the striker and attempted to sign him for £14.1million when he was still on Villarreal's books last October, but he remained on loan in Serie A.

Dia's temporary switch was turned into a permanent move earlier in the summer and he has penned a three-year contract worth more than £42,000-per-week, putting Salernitana in a strong negotiating position.

The Senegal international has found the back of the net 66 times over the course of his senior club career, with surprise total of 16 strikes coming for his current employers last season.

What has Dean Jones said about Dia?

Jones believes Everton are among a host of Premier League sides who have been tracking Dia ahead of potentially testing Salernitana's resolve.

The respected journalist feels the 26-year-old would be an attractive alternative option to first-choice frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin if the Toffees are able to raise enough funds.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Boulaye Dia has been touted around England before and, certainly, there are plenty of clubs that are already briefed on what he can offer.

"I believe Everton are one of those, and he could be a pretty good option if Everton can find the funding. I really like his style and think he could do well."

What's next for Everton?

According to Football Insider, Everton have held discussions with Southampton after turning their attentions towards landing Kamaldeen Sulemana on loan.

The report suggests an agreement is not close to being reached for the Ghana international, who racked up three goal contributions in 18 Saints appearances last season, but Dyche is eager to make a breakthrough in negotiations.

Everton have rekindled their interest in Sulemana, having initially attempted to sign him during the winter transfer window, after being unable to reach a compromise with Leeds United over Wilfried Gnonto.

The Championship side rejected a £15million offer from the Merseyside outfit and are determined to retain the Italian's services.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton have been priced out of a move for the winger and a move will only be possible if outgoings are sanctioned.

Southampton beat the Toffees to Sulemana's services when they forked out a club-record fee of £22million on deadline day earlier this year.