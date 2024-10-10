Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a target for Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce as his Goodison Park contract nears its end, reports in Turkey have claimed.

According to FotoMac, the Super Lig giants are plotting a January move for the 27-year-old forward, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal and is unlikely to extend his Everton stay beyond this season.

Per the report, Fenerbahce are disappointed with their current options up front in Youssef En-Nesyri and Cenk Tosun, while Edin Dzeko is no longer the player he was a few years ago. Mourinho and his team are likely to seek reinforcements for their frontline once the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Calvert-Lewin is reportedly ready for a new adventure, having spent the last eight seasons at Goodison Park in the Premier League, and Everton may be keen to cash in on the England international at the last minute to avoid losing him for free after the season.

The 27-year-old was briefly linked with a summer exit, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing Newcastle were interested in his services, but the Toffees’ demands of £40m proved too costly for Eddie Howe’s side.

Fenerbahce Eye Dominic Calvert-Lewin

In the January transfer window

According to FotoMac, Fenerbahce will push for Calvert-Lewin’s arrival once they receive the final green light from Mourinho regarding his move to Istanbul next year.

If the deal happens, the 27-year-old is likely to arrive as a replacement for his former Everton teammate Tosun, who would then be expected to depart the Super Lig club.

Since arriving at Goodison Park eight seasons ago from Sheffield United, Calvert-Lewin has made 254 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 70 times and assisting 19 goals. The 11-cap England international is the club's second-longest-serving player, behind only Seamus Coleman, whose contract also expires next summer.

Sean Dyche’s side now faces several key contract decisions in the next few months, with a host of first-team players on expiring deals, including Calvert-Lewin, Coleman, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, Idrissa Gueye, and Ashley Young.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 32 Goals (assists) 7 (2) Shots per 90 2.94 Expected goals per 90 0.53 Shots on target % 39.4 Pass completion % 56.4

Dyche Tipped to ‘Loosen’ Tactics

To improve Iliman Ndiaye supply

Everton boss Sean Dyche has been advised to loosen his tactical setup and improve the supply to summer arrival Iliman Ndiaye, following his promising start at Goodison Park.

The Athletic journalist Jordan Campbell has urged the Toffees tactician to make better use of the Senegalese forward’s abilities, after he impressed in his first six Premier League appearances, scoring once in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

The 24-year-old returned to the Premier League in a deal worth £17m from Marseille, having previously been with Sheffield United, and made an instant impact as his effort secured Everton their first point of the season.

Ndiaye is coming off a disappointing season in France, where he netted just four goals in 46 appearances for Marseille across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-10-24.