Everton could look to offer Lee Carsley a romantic return to Goodison Park as the England interim manager is poised to be shortlisted as a candidate to head into the dugout if incoming owner Dan Friedkin opts to sack Sean Dyche during the early stages of his reign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Toffees are preparing to enter a new era as a deal worth in excess of £400million has been agreed for the American businessman to acquire Farhad Moshiri's 94 per cent stake in the Merseyside outfit, resulting in there being the possibility for further alterations to be made on and off the pitch in the coming months.

Although Everton took a step in the right direction when they claimed a share of the spoils against Leicester City last week, with Iliman Ndiaye grabbing his first Premier League goal since completing a £16.9million switch from Ligue 1 giants Marseille, they are still searching for their opening win of the season.

Carsley on Toffees' Radar as Potential Option

Friedkin may profit from England interim manager uncertainty

Carsley is poised to be among the candidates to succeed Dyche if Friedkin chooses to wield the axe after his Everton takeover is officially ratified in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, which would allow the England interim chief to return to familiar surroundings if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

The 50-year-old tactician enjoyed a fruitful period at Goodison Park during his playing career, with him racking up 19 goal contributions over the course of 198 appearances in all competitions, and his lengthy spell on Merseyside resulted in him becoming a Toffees icon during Walter Smith and David Moyes' respective reigns.

GMS sources have been informed that the new-look Everton hierarchy would look to make an appointment that gets the fans fully on board with the direction they want to travel in if they choose to sack Dyche, resulting Carsley being identified as one of the names who would fit the bill thanks to his existing relationship with the supporters.

Lee Carsley's managerial record compared to Sean Dyche Lee Carsley Sean Dyche Matches 85 543 Won 60 192 Drawn 11 147 Lost 14 204 Goals for 213 650 Goals against 83 722 Statistics correct as of 24/09/2024

The former midfielder has been rewarded with an improved contract by the Football Association since agreeing to take on the England job on an interim basis in the aftermath of Gareth Southgate's resignation, resulting in him securing a significant pay rise having been on a deal worth £300,000-per-year when he was in charge of the under-21 side.

It remains unclear whether Carsley will be installed as the Three Lions' new boss on a permanent basis, and GMS sources have learned that Everton would be keen to open discussions over becoming Dyche's eventual successor if he walks away from the hot-seat at Wembley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lee Carsley made 282 Premier League appearances during his playing career, with 166 of those outings being in Everton's colours

Dyche Set for Crunch Period on Merseyside

Tactician fighting to save job ahead of international break

GMS sources have been told that Dyche has reached a crunch period in his reign as he is fighting to save his job after a winless start to the season, and the upcoming international break is expected to be a moment in which key figures behind the scenes make the final call on whether to move on.

The 53-year-old has led the Toffees to 23 victories from 69 matches at the helm, but his last Premier League triumph came against the relegated Sheffield United in May and the upcoming fixtures against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United could go a long way towards deciding his fate.

Carsley is not the only boss being considered as a potential Dyche replacement because GMS sources recently revealed that out-of-work trio Moyes, Graham Potter and Southgate are also on Everton's radar as potential successors as they prepare to welcome Friedkin into the boardroom.

