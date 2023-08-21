Everton are pushing to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After a disastrous defeat away to Aston Villa, the Toffees may be looking to push ahead with reinforcements.

Everton transfer news – Che Adams

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury record over the last few years, Sean Dyche and his recruitment team may have been considering signing a new striker as a priority this summer.

Youseff Chermiti was signed from Sporting CP earlier in the window, but at the age of 19, there’s an argument to suggest that he might not be ready to step up to Premier League football and become a regular starter.

The Toffees may need a more experienced striker to deputise in Calvert-Lewin’s absence, and they are now pushing to sign Southampton’s Adams.

According to The Telegraph, Everton are closing in on a £15m deal to sign the Scotland international.

Adams featured for Southampton in their Championship fixture at the weekend against Plymouth, scoring the winning goal in the final few minutes.

Whereas, Everton were defeated 4-0 against Aston Villa in their second Premier League fixture of the campaign, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a lot of movement in the transfer market this week at Goodison Park.

Whether Adams will be the answer for Everton or not remains to be seen, but with 124 appearances in the Premier League, there’s no doubt he will need little time to adapt and could hopefully make an instant impact.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of Adams.

What has Brown said about Everton and Adams?

Brown has suggested that it looks like Everton are going to complete a deal to bring Adams to Merseyside this summer.

The journalist adds that Adams has been on their radar for a while now, and they could be about to finally get their man.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It looks like Everton probably will get Adams. I think they’ve obviously been trying to find a deal for him for quite a long time. He’s been on their radar for many months.

"It looks like Southampton are willing sellers, and it’s not too far away from being done now, so I think Everton are likely to have a new number nine coming in which is good in a number of ways.”

Che Adams - Southampton Premier League stats Appearances 124 Goals 25 Assists 14 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Everton?

Once the Toffees secure a new striker, they could be looking to finalise a deal for another forward.

As per Sky Sports, Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto has now handed in a transfer request at Elland Road, with Everton recently having a bid rejected for the youngster.

After shipping four goals against Unai Emery’s Villa, Dyche could also be considering tightening up his defence.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton have shown an interest in signing Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

It could be a busy end to the window for Everton, with multiple additions necessary if they want to stay in the Premier League.