Everton are interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja, but will face stiff competition for his signature from a number of clubs.

Broja endured a difficult loan spell in the second half of last season at Fulham, not managing to score in his eight appearances in an injury-ravaged time at Craven Cottage. Despite this, the Albanian is still highly rated among Premier League teams, having enjoyed a successful temporary spell at Southampton in the 2021/22 season, and thus is still attracting interest domestically and abroad.

Everton are one of a number of potential suitors, as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his forward options, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future in doubt. Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Goodison Park is one of a number of potential destinations for the in-demand striker.

Jacobs: Everton Are a 'Club to Watch' Regarding Broja

The likes of Wolves and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested

Emerging through the Chelsea academy as a hot prospect, Broja has struggled to breakthrough in the Blues' first team. The 22-year-old has made just 38 appearances for the club, scoring three times, with most of his success coming away from the club.

In the 2020/21 season, Broja managed double figures for goals on loan at Dutch club PSV, before scoring nine times and showing an array of promising attributes at Southampton the following season. Substantial injuries have hindered his development since, and it now appears Chelsea are ready to part ways with the forward, who Mauricio Pochettino described as having 'amazing potential'.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, Jacobs revealed more on the Broja situation:

"Broja’s price has dropped due to lack of game time and goals. Fulham won’t return following the Albanian’s frustrating loan spell at Craven Cottage which cost the club £4 million. But Wolves, Everton, Crystal Palace, Monaco, Stuttgart and Al-Shabab are all clubs to watch. Broja is open to a Saudi switch should a concrete proposal materialise. Most suitors aren’t looking at offering more than £20m for him."

As Jacobs' reporting of widespread interest indicates, Broja may find it difficult to work his way into the Chelsea team under new boss Enzo Maresca. With Nicolas Jackson showing signs of promise in his first season at the club, scoring 17 times, and Chelsea supposedly in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko, it appears Broja's opportunity to prove himself at his boyhood club may have gone.

While Everton may struggle to compete financially with some of the other interested parties, with Jarrad Branthwaite being linked with a big-money move to Manchester United, the £20 million mooted fee for Broja could become a plausible outlay for the Merseyside club.

Broja's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2.17 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 0.67

Everton Expected to Sell Before Buying This Summer

The likes of Calvert-Lewin, Onana and Branthwaite could leave the club

While Dyche will be eager to add someone of the quality of Broja to his squad, it's been well-documented that the Toffees will have to sell a star player or two this summer in order to reinvest. Having had a points deduction imposed on them for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules, the club's hierarchy will be desperate to balance the books to ensure such a punishment is not imposed again.

Branthwaite is the Everton player who has garnered the most interest, with fees in excess of £50 million being touted. However, Calvert-Lewin has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United, while Amadou Onana has been the subject of interest from Arsenal in the past, and the Gunners could return in this window.

