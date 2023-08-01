Everton boss Sean Dyche could turn Youssef Chermiti into an 'elite player' and Toffees fans 'should be excited' by the Sporting star nearing a move to Goodison Park for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having avoided relegation on the final day of last season, the Merseyside outfit are looking to bolster their squad with further additions ahead of a clash with Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Everton transfer news - Youssef Chermiti

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Everton have moved a step closer to signing Chermiti after reaching an agreement in principle with Sporting.

The Italian journalist suggests a deal is in place for the striker to head to Goodison Park after scoring three goals and registering a further two assists in just 839 minutes of action in the Portuguese top flight last season.

Record, via Goodison News, revealed that Everton have persuaded Sporting into cashing in on Chermiti after putting a proposal worth up to £17million on the table, while discussions are now being held over personal terms.

Although Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been showing interest in the 19-year-old, the Toffees appear to have won the race for his signature.

Chermiti is in line to become Everton's third signing of the summer, following the £3.5million loan arrival of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal and Ashley Young being recruited after his contract at Aston Villa expired.

The 2022/23 campaign was a breakthrough season for the Portugal under-19 international as he had not made a single senior appearance for Sporting beforehand.

What has Paul Brown said about Chermiti?

Brown believes Chermiti is capable of making an impact in the Premier League and filling in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin when Everton's first-choice striker is forced onto the sidelines.

The respected journalist feels the teenager has a bright future ahead of him, but Dyche is taking a risk by splashing the cash when he only has a small amount of funds to play with.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Everton fans should be getting excited about anyone coming into the club because whoever they manage to sign this summer, they'll have done well on a limited budget.

"Chermiti is a little bit of an unknown, but he has the physicality to survive in the Premier League. I think he is a ready-made understudy to Calvert-Lewin.

"He is very young and tipped to go right to the top so, in a few years time, he could turn into an elite player with the right kind of coaching. But it's clearly a gamble on this working out."

What's next for Everton?

Dyche appears to be in the market for another frontman as, according to Football Insider, Everton hold a genuine interest in Southampton's Che Adams.

The report suggests the Toffees are battling it out with Bournemouth and Wolves to acquire the Scotsman, who has 25 Premier League goals to his name.

Adams has been on Southampton's books since sealing a £15million switch from Birmingham City four years ago, but the south coast club's relegation to the Championship has resulted in Premier League sides looking to pounce.

Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, thanks to boss Steve Cooper being an admirer, but an imminent move to the City Ground does not appear to be on the cards at this stage.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adams will 'almost definitely' leave Southampton due to his contract situation.

The ex-Sheffield United man has entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week deal at St Mary's, meaning his current employers are running out of time to cash in.