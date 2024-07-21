Highlights Everton are preparing to hand Jarrad Branthwaite an improved deal which includes a hefty pay rise after refusing to sanction a cut-price move to Manchester United.

The central defender has been the subject of two bids from the Red Devils as they look to reach a compromise during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been left frustrated as Everton's stance has not altered despite a takeover led by the Friedkin Group collapsing.

Everton have set their sights on rewarding central defender Jarrad Branthwaite with a bumper new contract at Goodison Park after the hierarchy have remained determined to price him out of a summer switch to domestic rivals Manchester United amid ongoing interest, according to the Mirror.

The Toffees have been left in limbo with the 2024/25 campaign a matter of weeks away as the Friedkin Group have pulled out of negotiations to complete a takeover after failing to reach an agreement with current owner Farhad Moshiri, leaving boss Sean Dyche uncertain about how the collapse could have an impact on his squad.

Having been hit with two separate points deductions last season, due to failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Everton are fearful of rivals looking to take advantage of their financial situation and targeting their key men ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Toffees Ready to Hand Branthwaite Fresh Terms After Blocking Move

Centre-back in line to secure deal with significant pay rise

Everton are poised to offer Branthwaite a vastly improved contract to compensate for him missing out on a move to Manchester United, according to the Mirror, as the Merseyside outfit are refusing to budge on their £70million valuation despite doubts over their future ownership leaving them struggling for cash.

The report suggests that the England international, who made 41 appearances for the Toffees last term, is on course to be deprived of a switch to Old Trafford as his admirers are unwilling to match his price tag and are edging towards landing Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich after already signing fellow centre-back Leny Yoro.

Branthwaite is currently on a contract worth £35,000-per-week, having put pen-to-paper on an agreement keeping him on Everton's books until 2027 in October, but plans have been put in place to hand him a significant pay increase after striking up a strong partnership with James Tarkowski at the heart of the backline.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to James Tarkowski Jarrad Branthwaite James Tarkowski Pass completion percentage 79.8 77.1 Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 56.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 68.6 69.7 Clearances 4.71 5.03 Tackles 1.91 1.61 Statistics correct as of 21/07/2024

It is understood that Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old, with him in line to earn up to £160,000 every seven days if he completes the transfer, but the Toffees are refusing to accept a cut-price fee and are desperate to keep him among Dyche's options heading into the new season.

Everton's stance has come as a serious blow to Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag as he aims to build on ending last season by winning the FA Cup because GMS recently reported that Branthwaite had been identified as the Dutch tactician's top defensive target in the aftermath of Raphael Varane departing at the end of his contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made 157 clearances during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which was only bettered by seven other players in the division

Takeover Collapse Will Not Have Impact on Branthwaite Stance

Merseyside giants adamant that their demands will not drop

Everton have informed Manchester United that they have no intentions of sanctioning Branthwaite's exit irrespective of their proposed takeover by the Friedkin Group collapsing, according to The Athletic, while they are not prepared to drop their demands due to fees secured for fellow defenders Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana and Josko Gvardiol being pinpointed as a benchmark.

The report suggests that the Toffees are not welcoming any further approaches ahead of the transfer window slamming shut after already rejecting two offers from the Red Devils, with the latest proposal worth an initial £45million, resulting in their divisional rivals being forced to head back to the drawing board.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League