Everton icon David Moyes would welcome a return to the Goodison Park hot-seat after the pressure on boss Sean Dyche has refused to go away thanks to a winless start to the campaign continuing due to being forced to settle for a draw against Leicester City last weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Toffees avoided defeat for the first time this season when they claimed a point at the King Power Stadium, with Iliman Ndiaye grabbing his opening Premier League goal since joining in a £16.9million deal from Marseille during the summer, their wait for a maiden victory goes on.

Despite the underwhelming form on the pitch, Everton are on the brink of entering a new era as the Friedkin Group have reached an agreement in principle to complete a takeover and acquire Farhad Moshiri's shares, but there is a possibility that further alterations could be made off the pitch following the 12-week approval process.

Moyes Interested in Fresh Spell with Toffees

Tactician has been discussed as possible Dyche replacement

Moyes would be interested in heading back to familiar surroundings if the opportunity arises to be installed as Dyche's replacement at Everton, according to GMS sources, and he has been discussed as a potential option after succession planning has been taking place behind the scenes.

The Scottish tactician led the Toffees to four top six finishes in the Premier League during his previous reign at Goodison Park, which lasted from 2002 until he opted to replace Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United's boss in 2013, and he would entertain the possibility of making a romantic return.

GMS sources have been informed that Moyes has been open to considering a move back into the Everton hot-seat regardless of whether Dan Friedkin completes a takeover, resulting in there already being interest in the job if the decision is made to head in a different direction after a worrying start to the season.

David Moyes' Premier League record at Everton compared to Sean Dyche David Moyes Sean Dyche Matches 427 60 Won 173 18 Drawn 123 16 Lost 131 26 Goals for 568 64 Goals against 503 92 Points-per-game 1.50 1.17 Statistics correct as of 23/09/2024

The 61-year-old, who is available without any admirers having to negotiate a compensation package thanks to his West Ham United exit at the end of last season, recently admitted that he looks back on his time in charge at Goodison Park with great fondness and insisted that the Toffees' fanbase were happy with the progress made under his stewardship.

Incoming Everton owner Friedkin will assess his options and give preference to Dyche if the takeover is ratified in the coming weeks, GMS sources have learned, but he has refused to rule out the possibility of making an alteration in the dugout after committing to buying the Merseyside outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has faced Everton 17 times during his managerial career, but he has only won on six occasions and suffered 10 defeats along the way

Potter and Southgate Eyed at Goodison Park

Both managers have been on radar during succession planning

GMS sources have been informed that Moyes is not the only out-of-work manager on Everton's radar as Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate have also been discussed as potential options, but the actions are part of normal succession planning rather than an indication that Dyche is certain to be replaced.

There is a feeling behind the scenes that the Toffees may be better off sticking with the former Burnley chief as they are not due to face any of the Premier League's big six until December, meaning the upcoming fixtures have been earmarked as an opportunity to get points on the board and climb away from the relegation zone.

Dyche is entering a key period where his future will be assessed, GMS sources understand, but he is not being blamed for throwing away two-goal leads against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, while there is an acceptance that he has been forced to contend with restrictions in the transfer market.

GMS sources recently revealed that Friedkin has spoken about Southgate as an ambitious target to potentially move into the Everton hot-seat, and he has edged closer to having the power to make decisions over the future running of the club thanks to reaching an agreement in principle with Moshiri.

