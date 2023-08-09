Highlights Dele Alli has most likely played his last game for Everton

Demarai Gray's lack of defensive ability has lead to his departure to Fulham

Wilfried Gnonto has doubts over Everton being the right club for him

Everton will be hoping to avoid yet another relegation battle this season when their Premier League campaign gets underway against Fulham this weekend.

Sean Dyche and his recruitment team have undoubtedly been working tirelessly during the summer transfer window to try and build a squad capable of competing more towards the middle of the table.

The Toffees have left it late in the campaign to avoid dropping down to the Championship for two years in a row now, so reinforcements will be necessary before the September deadline.

Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young have arrived through the door at Goodison Park so far, and Dyche could have players to call upon this term that he has been unable to utilise for the most part during his tenure.

The likes of Dele, Andre Gomes, and Lewis Dobbin have returned from loan spells, with James Garner one man who struggled with injuries for the majority of last season.

Multiple journalists have now provided GIVEMESPORT with some unique updates on one player who we might not see in an Everton shirt again, a target who believes that the Merseyside club isn't the right step in his career, and a negative verdict on one current star.

Dele

It's been a difficult few years for Dele since making the move to Goodison Park.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has failed to make an impact on Merseyside, and spent last season out on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

Dele has now returned to Everton and has been in and around the training ground building up his fitness, and Dyche recently spoke about the midfielder, outlining his short-term plans for him.

He said: "He is still not over his injury yet. He is well in himself, but he is not over his injury yet.

"We are miles away from that [thinking about role in squad], he is just getting himself right again; he is feeling good, and now we will be working with him, on top of that, to make sure the injury is right. But it is still going to be a bit of time yet."

Now, journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on Dele, suggesting that he believes we might have seen him play his last game for Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think he only gets back in that team if there’s some kind of injury issue that means Dyche has to take a chance and throw him in there.

"The best you can hope for at the moment is perhaps a couple of appearances off the bench to see what he’s still got.

"I really struggle to believe that he’s going to play much for Everton, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already played his last game for the club.”

Dele recently came out and explained his story over the last few years, detailing his past trauma, addiction, and mental health struggles.

Everton and Dyche appear to be doing everything they can to help him get back fit from a football perspective, as well as make sure he can be happy within himself.

Demarai Gray

Gray is a player who has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer.

The Jamaican international fell out of favour under Dyche last season and hasn't been involved in any friendlies leading up to the new campaign.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Gray has recently been training away from the Everton squad, and has also agreed personal terms with fellow Premier League side Fulham.

It feels like the writing is on the wall for Gray, and it could be best for all parties if he's moved on.

The former Leicester City man has shown signs of inconsistency since joining the Toffees, and journalist Brown has now given his verdict on the winger.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think he has cost Everton quite a lot of goals as well as making and scoring them.

"He’s not really someone you can rely on, and I think that is why Dyche kind of eased him out of the team a lot towards the end of last season.

"I know he was pressed into action as a striker, but I think that was more because Dyche was desperate for another centre-forward rather than him believing Gray could genuinely be the answer there.

"I just don’t think he’s going to get many minutes this season if Dyche can help it. So, it probably makes sense for all parties involved to move on, and I think he will.”

If Everton could receive a reasonable fee for Gray, then it could make sense to offload him before the window slams shut.

Wilfried Gnonto

After Leeds United suffered relegation to the Championship, Gnonto could be looking for a move back to top flight football this summer.

As per the MailOnline, Everton saw a £15m bid rejected for the Italy international earlier in the transfer window, with Leeds hoping to keep hold of the young forward.

The Merseyside club could find it difficult to attract these sorts of players considering their struggles over the last few years.

Gnonto is likely to have plenty of suitors due to his incredibly high ceiling and the ability he has shown during his time at Leeds.

Now, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has provided a significant update as to why Everton might find it difficult to get this one over the line.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Everton are active on multiple negotiations, for example Gnonto, one of the attacking targets. At the moment, it’s getting complicated.

"The Leeds United player is not convinced that Everton is the right destination for his next career step. It’s an important step in his career.”

Gnonto could be looking to join a club competing for European places next season, rather than battling around the bottom of the Premier League.

There's no doubt he could be an excellent asset to Dyche's side, considering his ability at such a young age, but Everton have to accept that some players won't want to join the club as it stands.