Highlights Demarai Gray has interest from Saudi League but is preferring a move to Fulham

Everton are having to get realistic over their striker search

Update on Wilfried Gnonto interest

Everton are set for a bit of a rebuild in attack, with multiple incomings and outgoings expected before the transfer window slams shut.

GIVEMESPORT has updates from two journalists on a potential departure from Goodison Park, the Toffees' striker search and interest in Leeds United winger Wilfred Gnonto.

Everton latest transfer news

So far in the summer window, Everton have completed the signings of Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma.

Young will undoubtedly bring some much-needed experience and leadership to the Everton squad, whilst Danjuma's versatility and attacking threat will be welcomed by Sean Dyche.

The Merseyside club scored just 34 goals in the Premier League last season, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers managing fewer.

Understandably, Dyche will be looking to make changes in the final third, with Danjuma unlikely to be the only attacking signing this summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled with injuries last term, managing to play just 1175 minutes in England's top flight, so extra firepower will be necessary if the Toffees want to avoid being dragged into another relegation dogfight.

Demarai Gray

One player who could be on his way out the door is Everton winger Gray, with Dyche seemingly reluctant to deploy him too often last term.

Under the former Burnley boss, Gray played just 13 times in all competitions, with previous manager Frank Lampard utilising him on 23 occasions.

According to The Athletic, Gray is currently not training with the first-team squad at Everton's Finch Farm training complex and has already agreed personal terms with Fulham.

The report adds that the Jamaican international also has interest from Crystal Palace, Besiktas, and the Saudi Pro League, with the 27-year-old preferring to stay in England.

Now, journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on a potential transfer to Fulham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Fulham have been into both Gray and Callum Hudson-Odoi over the summer and so the player has known of that interest for some time.

"My understanding is that he’s very interested in it because of their style of play under Marco Silva and also a chance to play in London, which would be a new experience for him.

"He also has that Saudi interest but prefers to stay in England ideally.

"Everton probably do need players like him in terms of style, so I can understand why some might see this as a surprising player for Dyche to let go of, but when Dyche has had Gray at his disposal, he hasn’t really used him in his best position.

So I think there is just something between them that hasn’t clicked and both could move on from this."

Everton's striker search

As previously mentioned, due to Calvert-Lewin's struggles to stay fit, signing a striker could be a major priority for the Toffees in the current transfer window.

Neal Maupay was brought in last summer, but the former Brighton & Hove Albion forward only scored a single goal in his first season at Goodison Park.

Everton are yet to sign an out-and-out striker this window, but it's not for the want of trying, that's for sure.

According to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers, Everton were in advanced talks to sign former Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, but the 21-year-old opted to join Serie A side Atalanta.

With Atalanta competing in Europe and likely to be fighting at the top of the table, it made little sense for Bilal Toure to choose to move to Everton this summer.

It's certainly positive signs for Evertonians, with the club looking at young, up-and-coming talents in attack, but attracting players to Goodison Park at the moment is always going to be a major issue.

With less than two weeks until the Premier League campaign gets underway, time is ticking for Everton's recruitment team.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into their search for attacking reinforcements.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The search for goals is really urgent and Everton do need to be realistic now about who they can get and how quickly.

"There have been some major frustrations recently and at the moment we are staring the same old narrative in the face: If Calvert-Lewin is injured then Everton will struggle to score.

"The Bilal Toure move was a bit unlucky but now they have to open up a little and maybe even narrow it down to find players that have scored in the league before, like Che Adams or Kelechi Iheanacho. "

Wilfried Gnonto

One option that Everton appear to be pursuing is Leeds United forward Gnonto, with the MailOnline reporting that the Toffees saw a £15m bid rejected for the Italy international earlier in the window.

With the youngster capable of playing out wide and through the middle, Gnonto could have provided Dyche with another versatile option in attack.

However, over the last few weeks, the deal has failed to materialise.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Gnonto wants to leave Elland Road after the Yorkshire club suffered relegation to the Championship, which could help Everton's cause in their pursuit.

With four goals and four assists for Leeds since moving to England - an impressive return for a 19-year-old in a struggling side - Gnonto's production in the final third could be what the North West club need.

Now, journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on Gnonto and Everton, insisting that he could be a little too expensive for Dyche's side.

"They might have to move on. It's not really gone anywhere with Gnonto. There was an enquiry made about him very early on in the summer.

"I think he will cost quite a lot of money and I don't see Everton spending a lot this summer without a sale. So, any serious bid for someone like Gnonto might depend on Gray or someone else leaving the club.

"I do think that there are potentially other targets out there that Everton might go for, but I don't think you'll be seeing them spend a lot of money this summer."