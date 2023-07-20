Everton target Anthony Elanga is likely to have snubbed a potential move from Manchester United to Goodison Park for a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having retained the Toffees' Premier League status on the final day of last season, boss Sean Dyche has been looking to bolster his squad in the summer window.

Everton transfer news - Anthony Elanga

According to MailOnline, Everton have suffered a major blow in their attempts to win the race for Elanga's signature ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests the winger, who was limited to just 702 minutes of action last season, is unlikely to head to Merseyside after making a decision on which club he wants to join.

It is understood that Manchester United slapped a £10million price tag on Elanga, but enquiries from Everton and Nottingham Forest have driven his valuation up.

The Red Devils have been keen to get the Sweden international's £43,000-per-week salary off their books as he has fallen down the pecking order since Erik ten Hag took charge.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are keen to offload players who are surplus to requirements by the end of next week, with Elanga being among those.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund could offer the 21-year-old an alternative route out of Old Trafford after they rekindled their interest last month.

Elanga has been on Galatasaray's radar as well, with his days at Manchester United appearing to be numbered.

What has Dean Jones said about Elanga?

Jones believes Everton will be frustrated after it has emerged that Elanga is not interested in completing a switch to Goodison Park.

The transfer insider feels the Manchester United academy graduate may have had doubts over how he fits into Dyche's style of play, while the Toffees' back-to-back relegation battles will have been a concern as well.

When asked about Elanga's stance, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be a disappointment for Everton because they probably felt they had a clear run at him, at this stage, because nobody else was showing interest, especially at Premier League level.

"Now, for Elanga, I guess he will want to be finding a team that fits his profile and style. Maybe he feels that a Sean Dyche team is not that for him.

"There are probably also question marks, for any player, about joining a team that is showing signs of just being constantly in a relegation battle. Do you want to be a part of that?"

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Everton?

Demarai Gray could be on his way out of Everton as, according to MailOnline, Crystal Palace are stepping up their interest as Roy Hodgson seeks reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign.

The report suggests Dyche is willing to offload the Jamaica international, who has scored 12 goals in a Toffees shirt, for £12million amid fears of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

Reliable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton will have no choice but to sell Gray if a lucrative fee is put on the table.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have also set their sights on landing the wide-man, who only cost £1.7million when he headed to Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen two years ago.

There is uncertainty over where Gray's long-term future lies after he has entered the final 12 months of his £42,000-per-week contract.