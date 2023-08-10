Everton did not offer Ross Barkley a route back to Goodison Park before he joined Luton Town for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche's Toffees are into their final preparations ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway with Fulham making the trip to Merseyside on Saturday.

Everton transfer news - Ross Barkley

According to the Mirror, the opportunity to head back to the Premier League inspired Barkley to make the decision to join top flight new-boys Luton earlier this week.

The central midfielder's arrival at Kenilworth Road comes after Nice opted against extending his contract thanks to being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Didier Digard.

Barkley found the back of the net four times and registered a further two assists over the course of 28 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, but it was not enough to convince them to keep him on board.

As a result, 29-year-old had been seeking a fresh challenge since his £23,000-per-week contract expired on June 30 before Luton came calling.

Barkley's options had been limited and respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that a large section of the Everton fanbase would not want to see him return to his boyhood club after previously leaving in acrimonious circumstances.

Having racked up 55 goal contributions in 179 outings for the Toffees, the 33-cap England international joined Chelsea in 2018.

The west Londoners parted with £15million to sign Barkley, but Everton only allowed their academy graduate to leave after he rejected a new deal and made it clear he wanted to quit.

Although the ex-Aston Villa man had been linked with a move to Championship side Middlesbrough earlier in the summer, the switch did not come to fruition.

What has Paul Brown said about Barkley?

Brown believes Barkley would have struggled to win the majority of the Everton fanbase over if he had been offered a return to Goodison Park.

But the reputable journalist feels a move back to familiar surroundings was never on the cards as he would not fit into Toffees boss Dyche's plans.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "If he came back and had a bad game, I think the fans would be right on his back. He would have had a pretty rough ride from them.

"But the problem was that I just don't think Sean Dyche wanted Ross Barkley. I don't think he's the sort of player that Sean Dyche wants in his team and, for that reason, I never could really see this one happening."

What's next for Everton?

It appears that Dyche is keen to bolster his options in the attacking third of the pitch as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Everton hold a concrete interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Italian journalist suggests negotiations will take place over a loan move which will include a buy option that can become mandatory.

Ekitike scored four goals and provided the same number of assists despite being restricted to just 1,395 minutes of action last season.

Although Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United were keen on acquiring the Frenchman last year, PSG won the race for the 21-year-old.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions were eager to recruit Ekitike after he had got his name on the scoresheet 11 times for Reims.