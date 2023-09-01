Everton star Neal Maupay has been left in a 'strange' situation as he is close to leaving Goodison Park in a loan move to Brentford, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is looking to wrap up some final pieces of business ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut at 11pm.

Everton transfer news - Neal Maupay

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Maupay is on his way to the capital as Brentford have reached a verbal agreement to sign Maupay on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Italian journalist suggests the 27-year-old, who has only scored one goal in a Toffees shirt, was set to undergo a medical on Friday afternoon and the deal will include an option to make the switch permanent.

It comes after Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maupay could seal a Deadline Day move after falling down to third in the Everton pecking order following Beto's £26million arrival from Udinese.

The striker has been on the Merseyside outfit's books since completing a £15million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion last year, but he has failed to make himself one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Maupay has been restricted to just one start since the new campaign got underway, while heading to Brentford will result in him returning to familiar surroundings.

It was with the west Londoners that he enjoyed the most prolific spell of his career, finding the back of the net 41 times in 95 outings.

Sales From Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 (excluding undisclosed fees) Club Fees received Man United £132m Everton £67m Tottenham £57m Arsenal £47m Leicester £37m Newcastle £37m Liverpool £35m Fulham £31m Norwich £21m Swansea £21m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Maupay?

Although Brown believes Maupay needs to go elsewhere to rediscover his best form, he is shocked that Everton are willing to send him out on loan.

The respected journalist feels the Toffees' preference would have initially been to recoup some funds by offloading the Frenchman, who is valued at £9million by Transfermarkt.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think nobody would argue that Maupay has been anything but poor for Everton. It's not been a signing that has worked out, and he probably is a player that needs a fresh start somewhere else.

"I'm slightly surprised they are allowing him to leave on loan. I think, ideally, Everton would rather bring some money in for him. If it's a loan, that's a little on the strange side."

What next for Everton?

According to Football Insider, Everton are exploring a move which could see them offer Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana a quickfire route back into the Premier League.

The report suggests the Ghana international, who has not even featured in a matchday squad since the new season got underway last month, features highly on the Toffees' list of targets during the final hours of the transfer window and is valued by Saints at £30million.

It appears that Everton's interest has refused to go away as they initially wanted to sign him earlier this year, but Sulemana snubbed a move to Goodison Park and sealed a club-record £22million transfer to the south coast instead.

The 21-year-old penned a £40,000-per-week contract which has tied him down to Southampton until the summer of 2027, meaning they have no reason to lower their demands.