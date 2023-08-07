Everton winger Demarai Gray has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight into his future at the club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Jamaican international wasn't fancied an awful lot by Sean Dyche when he took over in January.

Everton transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Everton have completed the signings of Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young.

There's no doubt Evertonians will have been hoping for more players to have arrived through the door on the week of the return of the Premier League, but the transfer window remains open until the 1st of September.

One player who is close to arriving at Goodison Park is Youseff Chermiti, with The Athletic reporting that the young striker is set to complete a medical this week.

If the Toffees want to continue bringing in reinforcements, then the reality is, players may have to be sold over the next few weeks.

Former Leicester City winger Gray is someone who's been linked with a move away from Merseyside, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that he wants to move to Fulham this summer.

Gray has agreed personal terms with the capital club, with Everton and Fulham in talks to reach an agreement on a fee.

The Jamaican winger has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park, so it could be best for all parties if he moves on this summer.

What has Brown said about Gray and Everton?

Brown has suggested that he doesn't believe Gray is the type of player Sean Dyche wants in his squad.

The journalist adds that it now makes sense for Everton to allow him to leave the club before the window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It depends on the fee, really. I can't see Gray commanding a massive fee, so the money is not going to be making a huge amount of difference in terms of their budget to try and bring somebody else in.

"I just think that Gray is now not a great fit at Everton and that it makes sense to let him move on. I don't think they play in a way that really suits him anymore. I don't think he's a Sean Dyche type of player.

"He's marvellously talented and shows glimpses and flashes of brilliance sometimes in game, but he is also incredibly frustrating."

Who else could Everton look to sign this summer?

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are one of the clubs to have been briefed on Boulaye Dia, who has been touted around England this summer.

Despite the pending addition of Chermiti, the Toffees could be looking to bring in a more experienced striker alongside the young forward.

Brown previously told GMS that a move for Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United is one to watch before the window closes.

The Italian attacker can play in a host of positions across the forward line, which could be hugely beneficial to Dyche heading into the new season.