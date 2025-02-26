Everton could face a battle to keep their hands on Jarrad Branthwaite as they prepare to swap Goodison Park for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have discussed making a move for his signature in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed on the latest episode of our Market Madness podcast.

The Toffees have clawed themselves away from the Premier League's relegation zone since David Moyes was appointed as Sean Dyche's successor but, having completed the acquisition of Carlos Alcaraz on an initial loan deal from Flamengo in the final hours of the winter transfer window, the Scottish tactician may have his side raided in the coming months.

Branthwaite is Gaining Interest from Bernabeu

Central defender could seal reunion with Los Blancos boss Ancelotti

Branthwaite is drawing interest from Real Madrid as last season's Champions League winners go in search of adding another central defender to their ranks ahead of next term, according to GMS sources, but Everton are desperate to keep him on board and are sticking to their £70million demands.

Although the Toffees are under no pressure to sanction the departure of the one-cap England international as he still has just shy of two-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £35,000-per-week, that has not stopped Los Blancos circling after they have also made Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold their primary target.

GMS sources have been informed that Real Madrid have an optimistic valuation of £50million when it comes to Branthwaite and, despite Everton insisting they would not entertain doing business for that fee, his admirers have been given hope of making a breakthrough as he is potentially open to a new challenge.

Carlo Ancelotti, the Spanish heavyweights' head coach, handed the 22-year-old five appearances when he was at the helm in the blue half of Merseyside and is interested in sealing a reunion even though he does not have autonomy over potential incomings at the Bernabeu due to there being doubts over his long-term future.

Real Madrid have resisted the temptation to make contact with Everton over the potential signing of Branthwaite, GMS sources understand, but he has been discussed as a possible acquisition and they have also shortlisted Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero as an alternative option.

