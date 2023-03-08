Everton are facing a 'problem' over whether to sign Conor Coady on a permanent basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers as Premier League football may not return to Goodison Park next season, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees signed the central defender on loan last summer, but the agreement includes an option for boss Sean Dyche to turn it into a long-term move.

Everton transfer news - Conor Coady

According to Football Insider, Everton have set their sights on triggering the option to turn Coady into a permanent signing.

The report suggests the Liverpudlian is eager to remain at Goodison Park and Dyche, who was appointed as the Merseyside outfit's boss in January, admires his experience and leadership qualities.

It emerged a matter of months after Coady's loan arrival that Everton are able to make the move permanent for a cut-price fee of £4.5million after the deal was signed off by Wolves.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the England international, along with fellow summer arrival James Tarkowski, has 'completed transformed the dressing room'.

Coady still has more than two years remaining on his Wolves contract, which is worth £62,000-per-week, but it appears that he does not have a future at Molineux.

What has Paul Brown said about Coady?

Brown believes a large section of the Everton fanbase would be content with Coady remaining with the club beyond the end of his current loan agreement.

However, the journalist warns that the Toffees may be better off allowing the 30-year-old to return to Wolves if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think most Everton fans would be pretty happy to see him sign on a permanent basis.

"The problem there is what division they're going to be in. If Everton stay up, I think it makes sense to make that signing a permanent one.

"But if they go down, Coady's not getting any younger, so would those wages be a problem at his age in the Championship? Would he be suited to the grind of the Championship and all the issues that can bring with it for players of a certain age?

"It might not be a smart move to bring him in if they were to go down, so I think it all depends on where Everton finish this season."

Should Everton sign Coady on a permanent basis?

It seems that Coady has failed to fully win Dyche over since he moved into the dugout as, according to Transfermarkt, he has been restricted to just 360 minutes of action and was an unused substitute for the recent clashes with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The former Burnley chief's decision to make alterations to his backline makes sense as only five sides have conceded more goals since the Premier League campaign got underway, which has left Everton at serious risk of dropping into the Championship.

WhoScored have only handed Coady an average match rating of 6.43 for his top flight performances this term, a figure which is surpassed by 14 teammates at Goodison Park.

Although the former Sheffield United man has contributed in the attacking third of the pitch, notching two goals and one assist, Everton have only kept six clean sheets when he has been in the starting line-up.

Coady may have bags of Premier League experience, thanks to making 174 appearances in the competition, but Dyche could be better off seeking an upgrade in the summer.