Everton are on the verge of making Sporting star Youssef Chermiti their latest signing and he is a 'diamond in the rough' ahead of being unveiled at Goodison Park, but journalist Paul Brown has issued a stark warning to Toffees fans.

Having sealed the £3.5million loan arrival of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal and recruited Ashley Young following the expiry of his Aston Villa contract, boss Sean Dyche is nearing a third acquisition.

Everton transfer news - Youssef Chermiti

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha, via Goodison News, Everton are determined to unveil the signing of Chermiti when they take on his current employers in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The report suggests the striker, who found the back of the net three times and registered a further two assists in just 839 minutes of Portuguese top flight action last term, is set to undergo a medical ahead of his switch from Sporting in the next 24 hours.

It is understood that Everton have reached an agreement in principle with the Lisbon-based side, which has allowed them to open discussions over personal terms with Chermiti and his representatives.

Record, via Goodison News, revealed the Toffees have persuaded Sporting into cashing in on the 19-year-old after putting a proposal worth up to £17million on the table.

Everton are on the cusp of beating Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers to Chermiti's signature after they have also been showing interest.

What has Paul Brown said about Chermiti?

Brown has warned that Everton supporters will need to be patient with Chermiti if his move is rubber-stamped as he will require time to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

Although the respected journalist feels the Portugal under-19 international has a bright future ahead of him, he has questioned whether Dyche should have prioritised going for a more tested frontman after Dominic Calvert-Lewin spent extensive periods of last season on the sidelines.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "He's not someone that I think Everton fans should be expecting to score in buckets this season. It's going to take him some time to adapt.

"In one respect, it's good to see them signing a younger player - a prospect with huge potential. But Calvert-Lewin's injury record and fitness last season was so poor that it did show the cracks in the squad and the need for an experienced back-up who can score regular goals.

"I don't think they have that in Chermiti, really. If he starts well, it could happen for him. But I think Everton fans will have to be very patient with this guy because he's a diamond in the rough."

What's next for Everton?

According to Football Insider, Everton have upped the ante in their pursuit of Kamaldeen Sulemana by holding discussions with Southampton over the possibility of a loan deal being struck.

The report suggests the Toffees still have plenty of work to do as they look to convince Saints to sanction the Ghana international's temporary switch, but Dyche is aiming to make a breakthrough in negotiations.

Having initially attempted to sign Sulemana during the winter transfer window, Everton have rekindled their interest after being frustrated in their efforts to land Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

Southampton beat the Merseyside outfit to the 21-year-old's signature when they forked out £22million on deadline day.

Sulemana has gone on to make 18 appearances for the south coast club, but three goal contributions proved not to be enough as they were relegated to the Championship last term.