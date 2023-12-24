Highlights Everton's financial issues may result in them being forced to cash in on some of their leading stars during the January transfer window.

Jarrad Branthwaite is being courted by three Premier League rivals after enjoying a breakthrough season in the Premier League.

Respected journalist Paul Brown has warned that Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri could go against boss Sean Dyche's wishes by sanctioning exits.

Everton could be forced into selling some of their key men when the transfer window reopens next month due to 'the state of the club's finances', and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that chairman Farhad Moshiri may go against boss Sean Dyche's wishes when sanctioning departures.

The Toffees suffered a significant blow last month, when they were handed a 10-point deduction - the heaviest punishment handed to a club in Premier League history - for breaching financial regulations.

An independent commission ruled that Everton deserved to be sanctioned after recording a loss of £124.5million, which exceeded the threshold of £105million, and it has led to question marks over the Merseyside outfit's future amid takeover delays.

Toffees' administration fears could prove costly in transfer market

The Premier League have informed 777 Partners that their takeover of Everton will not be approved before the turn of the year, according to the Daily Mail, leading to concerns that the Toffees could enter administration within the coming weeks.

The report suggests the American private equity firm, who signed an agreement to acquire the entirety of Moshiri's stake in September, have indicated that they are not prepared to keep funding the Merseyside outfit beyond the end of the month after already loaning more than £100million for operating costs as they expected to be at the helm before Christmas.

Everton's well-documented financial issues could lead to rivals noticing a window of opportunity to lure some of their best players away from Goodison Park, and Jarrad Branthwaite has been pinpointed as a January transfer target by Tottenham Hotspur after enjoying a breakthrough season in the Premier League.

How Jarrad Branthwaite compares to his Everton teammates in the Premier League this season Interceptions 1st Clearances 1st Blocks 3rd Tackles 5th Average match rating 5th Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 20/12/2023

But the north Londoners are not the only side looking to lure the central defender away from Merseyside as Manchester United and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

Although Branthwaite committed his long-term future to Everton by penning a new four-year contract worth £35,000-per-week in October, fears of being plunged into administration could open the door for his suitors to strike a deal.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees would see £50million as the starting point if a bidding war is to ensue when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Branthwaite is not the only Everton centre-back that Tottenham are being linked with as it is understood that Ben Godfrey is also on boss Ange Postecoglou's radar and he could be given the green light to wrap up a deal if a suitable offer is put on the table.

Although Michael Keane and Godfrey put in impressive performances as Everton extended their winning run in the Premier League by overcoming Burnley last weekend, Brown believes the duo have not altered his plans for the January transfer window.

However, the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the Toffees being forced to cash in on some big-name players thanks to their financial position, with Moshiri potentially allowing key men to leave despite Dyche intending to keep them on board.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey's performances against Burnley last weekend really changes much for Dyche because he trusts both of them to do a job when needed. "I don't think he wants either of those players sold in January, so the fact they both came in, played very well, kept the winning run going and kept a clean sheet in a pretty tough game is really positive. But I don't think it changes his mind in terms of what they want to do in January. "Because of what's going on behind the scenes at the club and the state of Everton's finances, it's not impossible that they may have to sell in next month's window just to bring some money into the club. But, if they do that, I think it would be an enforced sale and not one that Sean Dyche particularly wants to do."

Everton battling to land Ndiaye

Everton have joined the likes of Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in looking to acquire Iliman Ndiaye on loan for the remainder of the campaign, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon, after the Marseille striker has put suitors on red alert.

The reporter suggests the trio of Premier League outfits are keeping an eye on developments after the Senegal international - who has more than four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract - has struggled to adapt to life with the French giants, and it may result in him coming onto the market.

Although Ndiaye played a pivotal role in Sheffield United returning to the top flight by finding the back of the net 15 times and providing a further 12 assists in all competitions last season, he has struggled to replicate that form since his arrival at the Stade Velodrome.

Related Tottenham are 'looking at' deal for Everton defender Ben Godfrey Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey, and the England international could be seeking a fresh challenge.

The 23-year-old went into the weekend having only got his name on the scoresheet once in 22 appearances since the campaign got underway, which has resulted in his confidence dropping after a successful spell at Bramall Lane.

Ndiaye joined Marseille in a £20million deal from Sheffield United just a matter of days before the season got underway, and his departure has led to the Blades struggling to find the back of the net regularly and becoming embroiled in a relegation battle.