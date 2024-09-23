Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin has identified Gareth Southgate as a potential candidate to head into the Goodison Park dugout if he opts to sack Sean Dyche in the aftermath of taking control of the Merseyside outfit in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Iliman Ndiaye notched his first Premier League goal since completing a £16.9million switch from Ligue 1 giants Marseille when the Toffees headed to the King Power Stadium last weekend, Leicester City were still able to salvage a draw to ensure both sides are still searching for their maiden victory of the season.

The winless start to the campaign has resulted in the pressure cranking up on Dyche, who has only overseen 23 triumphs over the course of 69 matches at the helm, and the Friedkin Group may look to wield the axe if they are successful in negotiating a takeover and securing current owner Farhad Moshiri's shares.

Southgate Pinpointed as Toffees Boss Target

Tactician available now after resigning as England chief in summer

Friedkin has spoken about Southgate as a potentially ambitious option to succeed Dyche in the Everton hot-seat if he wins the race to acquire Everton, according to GMS sources, but he has not made a final decision on whether to make an alteration in the dugout as he continues making preparations ahead of his hopeful arrival on Merseyside.

The 54-year-old tactician was pocketing £5million-per-year when he was in charge of England, but he resigned from the position in the aftermath of missing out on Euro 2024 glory thanks to Spain coming out on top in the final during the summer and has since been seeking a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been informed that the Friedkin Group are in advanced talks to agree a takeover of Everton, having refused to walk away from proceedings when they made an investment of £200million during their initial exclusivity period, and Southgate is being eyed as an option to replace Dyche at the helm.

Gareth Southgate's managerial record compared to Sean Dyche Gareth Southgate Sean Dyche Matches 287 543 Won 138 192 Drawn 64 147 Lost 85 204 Goals for 488 650 Goals against 315 722 Statistics correct as of 23/09/2024

Moshiri has been looking to leave the Toffees for a prolonged period, having put the Merseyside outfit on the market for in the region of £500million in January 2023, and he appears to have moved to within touching distance of sealing his departure during the early stages of the season.

The Friedkin Group have opted against making a public statement involving their Everton pursuit due to wanting to act discreetly and not get the fanbase's hopes up, GMS sources have learned, but they are keen to get the deal over the line privately to ensure there is not a false dawn after upping the ante.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has a Premier League points-per-game ratio of 1.05 thanks to his time in charge of Middlesbrough

Dyche Entering Pivotal Period on Merseyside

Future will be assessed after underwhelming start to season

GMS sources have been told that Dyche is entering a key period where his future will be assessed, but he is not being blamed for throwing away two-goal leads against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, while there is an acceptance that he has been forced to contend with restrictions in the transfer market.

There is also a feeling behind the scenes that the Toffees may be better off sticking with the former Burnley chief as they are not due to face any of the Premier League's big six until December, meaning the upcoming fixtures have been earmarked as an opportunity to get points on the board and climb away from the relegation zone.

Key figures are confident that Armando Broja could make a significant difference to Everton's fortunes when he is fully fit, GMS sources understand, with him being viewed as an important addition to the squad after Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell pushed for his loan arrival from Chelsea during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The Albania international's temporary move to Goodison Park came after GMS sources revealed that the Toffees were showing interest when a switch to Ipswich Town collapsed, and there is a strong belief that he is capable of being a prolific goalscorer after previously showing promise at Southampton.

Friedkin's £200million investment during the initial exclusively period was a sign of commitment and debt restructuring, and GMS sources have been made aware that the cash can be used as part of any proposal and may be turned into equity, while the overall price of the deal is likely to be lower than the first proposal and structured differently.

