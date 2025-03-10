Everton are on course to offer Jarrad Branthwaite a new contract which would see him secure a hefty pay rise as they edge towards opening fresh discussions as preparations are put in place ahead of leaving Goodison Park for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Toffees, who have pulled clear of the Premier League's relegation zone since David Moyes returned to the hot-seat, have been making alterations behind the scenes and will see Angus Kinnear take over as their new chief executive on June 1 after being lured away from Leeds United.

Although director of football Kevin Thelwell is in line to depart Everton at the end of the season, with the Friedkin Group looking to make their mark after assuming control from Farhad Moshiri, plans have been put in place to ensure that Branthwaite will not head through the exit door in the coming months.

Branthwaite Set for Talks Over Fresh Contract

Central defender in line to be offered significant pay increase

Branthwaite stands to more than triple his salary if he signs a new contract at Everton, according to GMS sources, and the Merseyside outfit are poised to open formal discussions over fresh terms after the Friedkin Group wanted to complete a 100-day review of the Premier League side and build an executive team before putting a proposal on the table.

The central defender is on the cusp of entering the final two years of his £35,000-per-week agreement, which has an option to be extended by a further 12 months, and there is an eagerness to reward him with a deal which would bring his pay package in line with the top five highest-earners to reflect his status within the Toffees' squad.

GMS sources have been informed that Branthwaite is anticipated to be offered a contract worth in excess of £100,000-per-week, even though influential figures at Everton do not want to drastically change their wage structure, and some new members of the hierarchy will be involved in key contract renewals despite Kinnear not starting in his role until the summer.

The England international, who has been described as 'special' by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, has formed a solid partnership with captain James Tarkowski and Moyes is determined to end any uncertainty over whether he will be among his options heading into the Toffees' first season at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Suggestions that Branthwaite is poised to be offered a £150,000-per-week deal which would result in him leaping to the top of the wage bill are premature, GMS sources have learned, but Everton want to hold onto key men and have no fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules due to restructuring the club's debt and expecting extra income from their new stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made nine clearances and three tackles during Everton's draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend

Toffees' Branthwaite Demands are Unchanged

England international still has lofty price tag ahead of summer

GMS sources have been told that Everton's valuation of Branthwaite has not dropped from in excess of £70million since last summer as Crystal Palace's demands for Marc Guehi, along with the fees it took for Chelsea and Manchester United to buy Wesley Fofana and Harry Maguire respectively, have been used as a yardstick and they have no intention of cashing in.

The 22-year-old did not agitate for a move when he was the subject of bids worth up to £50million from the Red Devils in 2024, despite being open to embarking on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, and they are not in line to rekindle their interest due to prioritising the addition of a striker after signing Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven in the last 12 months.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Branthwaite, with the latter seeing him as an alternative option to Guehi, but GMS sources understand that Everton's preference is to tie him down to a new contract instead of sanctioning his departure ahead of next season.

GMS sources recently revealed the Toffees, whose decision to move towards a collaborative model was part of the reason for Thelwell's contract not being renewed despite doing an admirable job in difficult circumstances, could be forced to contend with interest from overseas as Real Madrid are genuine suitors.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/03/2025

