Everton could pull off an 'interesting' signing by luring Leeds United star Rodrigo to Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After staving off relegation to the Championship, Toffees boss Sean Dyche has set his sights on bolstering his squad.

Everton transfer news - Rodrigo

According to Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Everton have entered advanced talks after pinpointing Rodrigo as a summer target.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit are looking to take advantage of Leeds losing their Premier League status and are hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the Spain international in the coming days.

It is understood that Rodrigo is available for just £3million following the Whites' drop into the second tier, which has led to Real Madrid also holding an interest.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds made an 'error of judgement' in inserting a relegation release clause into the 32-year-old's contract.

There is further uncertainty over where Rodrigo's long-term future lies as his £100,000-per-week deal is due to expire in 12 months.

What has Paul Brown said about Rodrigo?

Brown believes Everton are able to meet the relegation release clause written into Rodrigo's Leeds contract despite their financial issues under the current ownership.

The respected journalist feels the Rio de Janeiro-born frontman could be a shrewd investment after already showing he is capable of causing problems for Premier League defenders.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Rodrigo, clearly, is the kind of signing that Everton could currently fund.

"Until new investment comes in and the board is properly reshuffled, it's difficult for Everton to commit huge funding to any kind of transfer at the moment.

"That is an interesting one. He does have a pretty good goalscoring record in the Premier League, particularly if you compare him to Everton's current strikers."

Should Everton sign Rodrigo ahead of the new season?

Rodrigo may have failed to keep Leeds in the Premier League, but Sofascore data highlights that he still averaged a goal every 149 minutes as he found the back of the net 13 times in the competition last season.

In fact, the former Valencia man has got his name on the scoresheet on 27 occasions in the English top flight, so forking out £3million for his services appears to be a no-brainer.

FBref statistics show that Rodrigo was on target, on average, more regularly than Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay per 90 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign, further emphasising that he would be a good signing for Everton.

Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison were the only Leeds teammates to outperform the striker last term, according to WhoScored.

Dyche should move quickly to sign Rodrigo, who has won an abundance of silverware at club and international level over the course of his career.