Everton will be desperate to keep hold of all of their key players at Goodison Park, with journalist Rudy Galetti providing an update on the future's of Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Jarrad Branthwaite, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After being involved in back-to-back relegation battles, Sean Dyche will be hoping to reinforce the squad with limited outgoings for some of his main stars.

Everton transfer news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, and Jarrad Branthwaite

So far during the summer transfer window, Everton have managed to avoid losing all of their key players.

Yerry Mina is the most notable departure from Goodison Park, but the Colombian defender was always expected to leave with his contract expiring.

Dyche has managed to bring in a couple of additions since the window opened, signing Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma, with the club yet to spend a penny in terms of a transfer fee.

Now, some of their players are attracting interest from other clubs.

According to The Athletic, Toffees winger Gray is currently not training with the squad after agreeing personal terms with Fulham.

The Jamaican international is also attracting interest from other sides, so the Merseyside club will undoubtedly be hoping that a bidding war commences.

Branthwaite is also a player being targeted, with the MailOnline claiming that Manchester United have him on their shortlist.

Reports in Italy have also suggested that Jose Mourinho's Roma are keeping tabs on Calvert-Lewin, as they look to find a replacement for Tammy Abraham who is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

What has Galetti said about Gray, Branthwaite, and Calvert-Lewin?

Galetti has confirmed that Gray could leave the club this summer, while Branthwaite is admired by multiple clubs.

However, as it stands, there is nothing concrete regarding Calvert-Lewin.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "About the ongoing market, Gray could leave this summer. There is a well underway deal with Fulham, despite interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. With Calvert-Lewin, nothing concrete in this moment.

"The player would like to stay and get back into the game after a difficult season due to injuries. Finally, many clubs admire Branthwaite.

"During his loan with PSV Eindhoven last season, he made very good performances."

What's next for Everton?

The major focus for the Toffees will be to bring in players to improve the squad before the transfer window slams shut in September.

There's no doubt that Everton need to bring in attacking reinforcements due to their struggles in front of goal last season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Everton had agreed a deal in principle with Sporting CP for the signing of Youssef Chermiti.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are eyeing former Leicester City loanee Tete as an alternative to Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

Elsewhere, reliable journalist Paul Joyce has reported that the Toffees have contacted Southampton regarding the availability of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Che Adams.

Everton certainly appear to be in the market for multiple reinforcements before the window closes.