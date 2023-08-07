Everton are close to completing their next signing in Youseff Chermiti, and journalist Paul Brown has outlined what we could see next from Sean Dyche in the transfer market, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a striker was always going to be a major priority for the recruitment team at Goodison Park.

Everton transfer news - Latest

According to The Athletic, Everton are closing in on the signing of Sporting CP youngster Chermiti, who is expected to complete a medical ahead of a move this week.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury record over the last two seasons, it was imperative that Everton brought in an additional body in attack to deputise in his absence.

At the age of 19, it could be a big ask for Chermiti to be the main man at Goodison Park, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them continue to look for new strikers this summer.

Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young have already arrived through the door, adding versatility and experience to Dyche's side.

The Toffees narrowly avoided being relegated to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season, so reinforcements were necessary heading into the new campaign.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on what we could see next from the Merseyside club in the transfer market.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that Everton could look to bring in another striker before the window slams shut in September.

The journalist adds that we shouldn't be expecting Chermiti solve all of Dyche's attacking problems, and he could even go out on loan during the early stages of his tenure at Goodison Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You may even see him go out on loan at some point before he makes a big breakthrough at Everton, but I don't think anyone should be expecting this to be the striker that comes in and solves all of Everton's issues should Calvert-Lewin get injured again.

"I still think they're in the market for another one with a bit more experience if they can get one on the cheap.

"Chermiti is a long-term project that they hope will come good, and I do think that clubs like Everton need to be signing at least one player like that every summer, so I'm all for it."

What's next for Everton?

Alongside another striker, we could see Everton looking to bring in another winger before the deadline.

The earlier article from The Athletic confirms that the Toffees are set to prioritise the signing of a winger next, with Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison, and Kamaldeen Sulemana players of interest.

Keeping hold of some of their key players will be just as important as bringing in new additions, and journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on three players, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Galetti confirms that Demarai Gray could depart this summer, Jarrad Branthwaite is attracting interest from many clubs, and there's nothing concrete in terms of a departure for Calvert-Lewin as it stands.