Everton are reportedly pushing to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan for the rest of the season, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit, with Sevilla also keen on the youngster.

Sean Dyche has a thin squad heading into the second half of the campaign, especially with Idrissa Gueye jetting off to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal. There has also been speculation regarding the future of Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana, so adding another body in the middle of the park could be a priority for Dyche and his recruitment team.

Director of Football Kevin Thelwell spoke to the club's official website warning the supporters at Goodison Park not to expect a lot of business in terms of incomings. As a result of the Merseyside outfit's financial struggles, loan deals are likely to be targeted if the Toffees are to bring in new additions this month.

Everton in the race for Hannibal

Romano revealed earlier in January that Hannibal had decided to join Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the campaign, despite interest from both Freiburg and Lyon. United and the Spanish outfit were set to discuss any potential options within the contract, but the Toffees have now reportedly entered the race.

The Italian journalist later claimed that Everton are now attempting to hijack the deal with contacts taking place over the last few days. Romano reiterated that nothing had been decided, but the ball is now in Hannibal's court regarding which club he would spend the second half of the campaign with on a temporary deal.

Hannibal Mejbri - Birmingham City - 2022/2023 Championship stats Stats Output Appearances 38 (21 starts) Goals 1 Assists 5 Tackles Per Game 2.31 Interceptions Per Game 1.2 Key Passes Per Game 1.62 Statistics via FBref - Correct as of 08/01/2024

Hannibal spent last season on loan with Birmingham City in the Championship to gain some first-team experience, but he returned to Old Trafford to link up with Erik ten Hag's side in the summer. However, he's found minutes hard to come by in a United shirt, so a loan move once again could be the ideal scenario to help his development.

United confirmed on 4th January that they had activated the clause in Hannibal's contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford for another year, with the young midfielder's deal initially expiring in the summer. Whether the Red Devils have made that decision to protect his value or they consider him part of their long-term plans remains to be seen, but it appears a temporary departure will be sanctioned in the winter window either way.

Fabrizio Romano - Hannibal must make Everton decision

Romano has suggested that Everton have now entered the race to secure the signature of Hannibal on loan for the rest of the season. The Italian journalist adds that the decision now lies with the player after he initially chose to join Spanish side Sevilla. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Romano said...

"Everton are in the race for Hannibal, now it's on the player. He has to decide whether he wants to go to Sevilla, to respect his word and go to the Spanish side. Or if he wants to go to Everton, to stay in the Premier League, to go to a different kind of system, different kind of coach also. So Hannibal will take his time to decide and it's also going to be important to see what kind of proposal they will make to Manchester United. United want the whole salary covered, but it is also important to see what happens with the buy options. Sevilla wanted a buy option included in the deal, United wanted a buy-back clause. So there is a deal to structure and it is not something super imminent, and this is why Hannibal will take his time to decide between Everton and Sevilla."

Onana's future in doubt

Reports in Belgium have suggested that Arsenal are now pushing to try and bring Onana to the Emirates Stadium. The Belgian international has been a key figure under Dyche this campaign and losing him would be a huge blow, but the Toffees are experiencing financial difficulties at the moment.

It's understood that the Gunners are attempting to strike a deal with the Merseyside outfit for around £50m. Whether Everton would be willing to sanction his departure for this fee remains to be seen, but there's no doubt they are in a position where they could do with some extra cash.