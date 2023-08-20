Everton could be in the market for a new centre-back this summer, and journalist Rudy Galetti has provided the details on their interest in Harry Maguire, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will be looking to guide the Toffees away from yet another relegation battle.

Everton transfer news – Latest

Although improving Everton’s attacking options will have been the priority for the recruitment team this summer, the Merseyside club are yet to bring in reinforcements in the centre of defence.

Everton have secured the signings of Arnaut Danjuma, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison, and Youseff Chermiti, whilst also managing to keep hold of their key players.

Yerry Mina and Conor Coady departed in the summer, with both playing an important role last season, but the former was out of contract while the latter was on only loan.

Mason Holgate is being targeted by clubs in the Premier League and Championship, and is likely to leave the club before the window slams shut in September, according to The Athletic.

Jarrad Branthwaite is another option for Dyche in defence, but the former PSV Eindhoven loanee is still young, and despite his year gaining experience in Holland, might not be ready to step up to Premier League football.

Everton brought in the experienced Young, who is capable of playing at full-back, which could help in terms of providing some leadership on the pitch for a player like Branthwaite.

However, if they are to avoid another relegation battle, then maybe an experienced defender is what they need.

Now, journalist Galetti has provided an update on Manchester United defender Maguire, who has been linked with a move to Goodison Park.

What has Galetti said about Everton and Maguire?

Galetti has suggested that Everton have shown an interest in signing the England international this summer.

However, nothing is concrete at this stage, and the chances of him staying at Old Trafford are increasing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Despite the deal that collapsed with West Ham, Maguire is still on the market. Only with his farewell, Manchester United will sign a new centre-back. At the moment for the former United captain, everything is going slow.

"Everton showed interest in him in the last few days, but nothing concrete at the moment. Saudi Arabia is not an option. So, as it stands, the chances to remain in Manchester grow day after day."

What’s next for Everton?

The focus, for now, appears to be on bringing in attacking reinforcements.

According to The Athletic, Everton have submitted a £12m offer to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, with both clubs confident of a deal getting done.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is now ‘fighting’ to join Everton, who are interested in signing the young attacker.

As mentioned, Everton appear to be looking to finalise a deal for an attacking player before anything else for the rest of the window.

Later down the line, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Toffees make a push to bring in another defender at Goodison Park.