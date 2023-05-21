Everton loanee Conor Coady is 'in the prime of his career' and he could remain at Goodison Park beyond the end of the season, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

There are question marks over where the central defender's long-term future lies, with Sean Dyche's Toffees desperately attempting to fend off relegation to the Championship.

Everton transfer news - Conor Coady

According to MailOnline, Coady is facing an uncertain future after being overlooked by Dyche regularly since his appointment as Everton's boss in January.

The report suggests a return to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers could be on the cards, particularly if the Toffees maintain their top flight status.

Everton beat West Ham United to Coady's signature when they managed to secure his services on a season-long loan after seven seasons at Molineux.

It emerged last October that the Merseyside outfit could make the switch permanent by parting with a £4.5million fee, but they have not taken advantage at this stage.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there are doubts over whether Everton will look to extend Coady's stay, regardless of which division they find themselves in heading into next season.

What has Paul Brown said about Coady?

Brown believes Coady is currently at the peak of his powers and Everton need to weigh up how much longer he is capable of featuring in the top flight.

The journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the 30-year-old remaining with Dyche's charges on a permanent basis, but he insists it is not a foregone conclusion.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I would say he's in the prime of his career and he's probably only going to go down from here, so it may be a question of how many years they feel they might get out of Conor Coady.

"I don't think it's a given that they will sign him, but I don't think we've seen the last of him either."

Should Everton sign Coady on a permanent basis?

Coady has only been handed an average match rating of 6.41, by WhoScored, for his Premier League performances this season.

That figure is surpassed by the likes of James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, so it is easy to see why Dyche has focused on alternative options for prolonged periods instead of handing the £55,000-per-week man more game-time.

However, Sofascore data shows Coady has been averaging 3.6 clearances per domestic outing since the campaign got underway, so he is still a reliable figure at the heart of the backline.

The England international has also made close to 180 Premier League appearances over the course of his career, and that experience could be beneficial to Everton.

Although last weekend's substitute outing against Manchester City was Coady's first in more than two months, he could prove to be a bargain at £4.5million.