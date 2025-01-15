Everton have entered the race for Leicester City star Thomas Cannon as new boss David Moyes has quickly gone in search of securing fresh firepower after returning to the Goodison Park dugout, as GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast.

The striker has moved onto the Toffees' radar after enjoying a prolific first half of the season with Championship side Stoke City, and there is an opportunity to strike an agreement after his loan spell has been brought to a premature end ahead of potentially leaving the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis.

GMS sources have been informed that Everton have held talks over making a move for Cannon within the last 24 hours, as they prepare to face Aston Villa on Wednesday, but they are facing stiff competition from second-tier promotion chasers Sheffield United and Sunderland ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on February 3.

Although the 22-year-old has headed back to parent club Leicester, there is a feeling that Foxes chief Ruud van Nistelrooy is not looking to keep him on board and is prepared to sanction his permanent departure due to Jamie Vardy remaining one of the first names on the team sheet in the fight to avoid relegation.

Related Rescheduled Date for Everton vs Liverpool Revealed The rearranged date for the Merseyside derby has been revealed, with the two teams set to meet in February.

But Everton are facing an uphill battle to come out on top in the race for Cannon as GMS sources have been told he is more likely to seal a switch back to the Championship, having thrived in the division for Stoke, which will come as a boost for Sheffield United and Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international came through the Toffees' ranks before embarking on a fresh challenge with Leicester thanks to a £7.5million fee being agreed in September 2023, and he would provide fresh competition for the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Armando Broja if he returns to familiar surroundings in the coming weeks.

Watch and listen to GIVEMESPORT's brand-new podcast, Market Madness, on your favourite podcast platforms.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox