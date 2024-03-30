Highlights Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite could help his current employers move away from financial peril by embarking on a fresh challenge in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been identified as a top target by Manchester United, but Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are also showing interest.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that Branthwaite will find himself at the centre of a tug-of-war between admirers when the transfer window reopens.

Everton could be forced to cash in on Jarrad Branthwaite when the summer transfer window opens for business because of their 'financial worries', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the central defender's Goodison Park future is set to be a 'big topic of conversation' ahead of next season.

The Toffees are bracing themselves for a fresh points deduction in the coming days as an independent commission is preparing to give their verdict following a breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, leading to fears that Sean Dyche's side could be plunged into the relegation zone.

The fresh reprimand will come a matter of weeks after Everton successfully appealed against their initial punishment of being docked 10 points for breaching spending guidelines in the three-year period until the 2021/22 season, but suitors are circling for Branthwaite amid uncertainty over which division his current employers will be competing in next term.

Toffees Seeking £80m as Branthwaite Suitors Emerge

Everton have slapped an £80million price tag on Branthwaite after he has been pinpointed as Manchester United's top defensive target folllowing new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision to prioritise signing a new centre-back, according to TEAMtalk, and they are ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea in the hunt for his signature ahead of next season.

The report suggests that the 21-year-old is expected to seal his Toffees departure during the summer, after his impressive performances at club level resulted in him being rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England senior squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, but the Merseyside outfit are unwilling to sell him on the cheap.

It is understood that Branthwaite has been earmarked by Manchester United as one of the most promising homegrown prospects at the heart of the backline, and he is being courted due to uncertainty over whether World Cup winner Raphael Varane has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Raphael Varane Jarrad Branthwaite Raphael Varane Percentage of dribblers tackled 82.9 69.2 Ball recoveries 5.76 4.36 Tackles 2.00 1.21 Interceptions 1.64 1.00 Blocks 1.24 1.14 Statistics correct as of 29/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Manchester United scouts identified Branthwaite as a standout target when they were tasked by chief Erik ten Hag to run the rule over Premier League central defenders, while there is confidence behind the scenes that he will leave Everton regardless of whether they maintain their top flight status.

But Tottenham Hotspur and La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid are also in the hunt for the 21-year-old's services, with the latter making contingency plans after Eder Militao and David Alaba have had their respective seasons ended due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries forcing them onto the Bernabeu treatment table.

Although Branthwaite is attracting widespread interest, Everton will go into the summer in a strong negotiating position if they stave off relegation to the Championship as he only committed his long-term future to the club in October, when he penned a £35,000-per-week contract which still has three years to run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has made seven or more clearances in six Premier League outings this season, with his highest tally of 10 coming during Everton's 1-0 win at West Ham United in October

Dharmesh Sheth - Dyche Eager to Keep Branthwaite Despite Financial Concerns

Sheth believes that Branthwaite is on course to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war during the summer window as numerous high-profile clubs are in the market for a left-footed central defender, heightening Everton's chances of being able to secure a significant fee for his signature.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that Toffees boss Dyche is eager to retain the former Carlisle United man, but fears of failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules further down the line could result in the Merseyside outfit seeing it as a golden opportunity to cash in.

When asked whether Branthwaite's performances have led to being coveted heading into the final weeks of the season, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"100%. I think he could be a big topic of conversation in the summer because there are a lot of clubs who are after a centre-back. He is like gold dust as well because he is a left-footed centre-back and they don't grow on trees. "I think Everton will be well aware of that. They will not want to sell Jarrad Branthwaite, but money talks. Given the financial situation that Everton have been finding themselves in over the past few seasons, this is potentially an opportunity to ease those financial worries. "It's not an ideal situation for Everton because, obviously, they don't want to let him go. But if they were to cash in, I think he would command big, big money."

Toffees Preparing to Battle for Iling-Junior

Everton are plotting a summer move for Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, according to Football Insider, but they are facing competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of being able to head to the negotiating table.

The report suggests that the Toffees are looking to pounce as the Serie A heavyweights have reluctantly decided that it would be in their best interests to sanction the 20-year-old's exit because he is due to enter the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £10,500-per-week.

It is understood that some of Juventus' domestic rivals are also monitoring Iling-Junior's situation, resulting in Everton facing even more competition, as they have been alerted to the fact that active discussions over fresh terms have not got underway despite him enjoying a frutiful relationship with his current employers.

Transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham made internal checks on the England under-21 international ahead of the winter window, with the north Londoners keen to discover his personality traits and run the rule over his performances, but a move failed to come to fruition.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored.