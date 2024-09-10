Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite has a strong chance of sealing his departure in 2025 as La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are circling in the aftermath of seeing Manchester United fail to strike a deal for the Goodison Park fan favourite during the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Toffees boss Sean Dyche oversaw the big-money departure of Amadou Onana during the transfer window, with the Belgium international completing a £50million switch to Aston Villa to alleviate fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, they managed to hold onto their in-demand central defender.

Jake O'Brien bolstered Everton's backline options thanks to sealing a £17million move from Lyon, with director of football Kevin Thelwell playing a pivotal role in the recruitment drive, but the Merseyside outfit are bracing themselves for another battle to retain Branthwaite's services at the end of the season.

Branthwaite Earmarked as Real Madrid Target

La Liga giants will not see central defender's price tag decrease

There is a serious possibility of Branthwaite leaving Everton next summer as Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation, according to GMS sources, but last season's Champions League winners will have to meet his current employers' demands if they want to strike a deal as his £75million price tag will not drop.

The England international still has just shy of three years remaining on his £35,000-per-week contract, having put pen-to-paper less than 12 months ago, resulting in the Toffees being in a strong negotiating position and not entertaining the possibility of sanctioning his cut-price exit as they prepare to move to Bramley-Moore Dock.

Although there has been some speculation over Everton looking to reward Branthwaite with an improved deal, having made himself one of the first names on the team sheet last term, GMS sources have been informed that failing to reach an internal agreement will not have an impact on his valuation.

Jarrad Branthwaite's season-by-season record in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2023/24 35 3 1 8 0 2021/22 6 1 0 0 1 2020/21 0 0 0 0 0 2019/20 4 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 10/09/2024

Premier League rivals Manchester United were eager to sign the 22-year-old during the summer and lodged a succession of bids, including one which was worth up to £50million, but the Toffees remained resolute and insisted that they were unwilling to do business unless their asking price was met.

GMS sources have learned that Newcastle United bidding in the region of £70million for Marc Guehi and still being unable to tempt Crystal Palace into cashing in has convinced Everton's key decision-makers that the fee they are holding out for when it comes to Branthwaite is fair in the current market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite averaged 5.2 ball recoveries, 4.5 clearances and 1.9 tackles per Premier League outing last season

Toffees Could Face Fresh Branthwaite Offers

Merseyside giants held firm when Manchester United came calling

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's frustrations in their pursuit of Branthwaite could open the door for Real Madrid to pounce within the next 12 months as the Spanish giants have shown interest and may put plans in place to open negotiations with Everton in the coming months.

Los Blancos were expected to recruit teenager Leny Yoro as they went in search of bringing in long-term additions to their defence, but they were beaten to his signature when the Red Devils wrapped up a £58.9million deal with Lille, resulting in head coach Carlo Ancelotti having to turn his attentions elsewhere.

Real Madrid are not solely focused on landing Branthwaite ahead of the 2025/26 campaign as Arsenal's William Saliba and Benfica's Antonio Silva have also been pinpointed as potential recruits, GMS sources understand, meaning it is not a certainty that Everton will be forced to contend with a formal offer.

GMS previously reported that the Toffees' former PSV Eindhoven loanee was open to embarking on a fresh challenge at Manchester United when they upped the ante by lodging bids, but he stopped short of handing in a transfer request and remained on Merseyside instead of heading to Old Trafford.

Everton are still searching for their first points of the season ahead of travelling to Aston Villa this weekend, and GMS sources are aware that the pressure on Dyche's shoulders will increase if he does not oversee an upturn in results over the course of the next month as they aim to avoid being involved in a relegation dogfight.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore