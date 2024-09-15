Everton star Jordan Pickford's place in the starting line-up is on the line and Goodison Park chief Sean Dyche is eyeing a potential reunion with Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, according to reports.

The Toffees remain bottom of the Premier League standings after four games as they are yet to pick up a single point. Their early season woes continued on Saturday when they let another two-goal lead slip against Aston Villa and they ended up losing 3-2.

Pressure is already mounting on Dyche and his players with games against Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United to come over the next few weeks. A quick turnaround in form will be necessary if Everton are to have any hope of avoiding another relegation battle this season.

Pickford ‘Under Pressure’ at Goodison Park

Goalkeeper is under contract until 2027

Goalkeeper Pickford is one of the players under the most pressure, if recent reports are to be believed. According to journalist Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, the 30-year-old’s place in the team is on the line and, in a major shock, Dyche is already considering potential replacements.

The report goes on to say the Toffees' boss is unhappy with the England international's recent performances and the shot-stopper's long reign could soon come to an end. It has been claimed that Newcastle’s Pope is among the names under discussion at Goodison Park, and he is a player the manager is very familiar with as they worked together at Burnley.

With a move not possible until the January transfer window, it has even been suggested that Dyche could promote from within in the meantime. Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic are the two backup goalkeepers currently in Everton’s ranks, and they could be handed an opportunity in the coming weeks.

Jordan Pickford stats vs Aston Villa in the Premier League Minutes played 90 Goals prevented -0.64 Saves 4 Accurate passes 22/31 (71%) Key Passes 0 Clearances 1

Pickford has been on Everton's books since completing a £30million switch from Sunderland in 2017. He has amassed over 280 appearances for the club across all competitions, and last signed a contract extension in February last year, with his deal now set to expire in 2027.

Dyche Receives Vote of Confidence

Toffees bosses are prepared to stand by manager

Elsewhere, Dyche’s own future has been called into question in some sections of the media as a result of his team’s poor form. However, some reports insist his position is safe for the time being as he has the backing of the club’s hierarchy.

The Telegraph reported prior to the Villa defeat that Dyche has received a vote of confidence from the likes of Farhad Moshiri and Kevin Thelwell, and they are prepared to stand by him until at least the end of the current season. The article reveals some within the club believe the criticism directed at Dyche is unfair due to the circumstances under which he is working.

Dyche guided Everton to safety in the Premier League last season, despite two points deductions across the course of the campaign. The greater question is whether he should remain beyond this season, especially with the ownership saga still ongoing.

The manager initially took charge of Everton in January 2023, and his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025. The 53-year-old previously managed Burnley and Watford prior to his arrival at Goodison Park.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore