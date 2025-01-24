Everton expressed interest in signing Arsenal outcast Kieran Tierney - the Scottish left-back is set to return to Celtic once his contract expires at the end of the season, according to The Telegraph.

Tierney was on The Toffees' radar as they sought to give new manager David Moyes more options at left-back in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League. He has been on the outskirts of Mikel Arteta's first team at the Emirates this season after returning from a loan spell at La Liga club Real Soc

iedad, which ultimately failed to convince his Gunners boss to give him regular game time this term.

The 27-year-old has made just one appearance in the league, although his start of the season was hampered by a hamstring injury, and fitness problems have been a massive headache for the player in his six years in North London. The Scot arrived in the summer of 2019 from Celtic in a purported £25 million deal and has made 128 appearances in that time.

Everton Were Keen On Arsenal's Tierney

The Scottish Defender Is Set To Return To Celtic

Tierney is closing in on a reunion with Celtic and is set to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish Premiership giants, which will see him move back to Parkhead next summer. He was tipped to become one of British football's most exciting full-backs when leaving the Bhoys for Arsenal, but injuries have prevented him from reaching his potential.

Everton were interested in the "world-class" Tierney as they looked to attend to their left-back position, which has been a nuisance this season - Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko has been given little backup and strengthening at full-back is a top priority for Merseysiders to help Moyes before the window closes on February 3.

Kieran Tierney's Arsenal Career Appearances 128 Goals 5 Assists 13 Trophies Won FA Cup, Community Shield 2x

Moyes had warned Tierney about a move to Arsenal upon his arrival at the Emirates and hinted back then at interest in the compatriot: 'I’ve always had my eye on him and rated him. He is a top player.' The 61-year-old will have to go back to the drawing board to look at more options to strengthen at left-back, with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell a potential loan option.

Tierney also attracted interest from European giants Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla and Juventus, who were all keen on signing him as a free agent, but the 46-cap Scotland international has opted to return to Celtic, where he'll likely be given regular game time. He won five SPL titles during his first spell with his boyhood club, registering eight goals and 37 assists in 170 games.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 24/01/2025.

Related Everton Eyeing £15m Star as David Moyes First Signing David Moyes is looking to bolster his midfield options this winter.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox