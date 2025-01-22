Everton may swoop for Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters to give David Moyes more options at full-back, according to Dean Jones while speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

Ashley Young, 39, could do with cover at right-back despite impressing at Goodison Park this season. Vitalii Mykolenko, 25, hasn't been overly reliable throughout the campaign and could do with rotating. Moyes turned to centre-back Jake O'Brien, 23, as his right-back in the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

That win was vital for Everton as it was Moyes' first Premier League victory since returning to the Merseyside club. It also moved them onto 20 points, four points above the drop zone and with a game in hand.

New owners, The Friedkin Group, will likely be cautious about spending to ensure the club continues to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules. But they intend to back Moyes and could do so by securing cut-price deals or loan acquisitions.

Jones: Everton Could Turn To Walker-Peters

The Southampton Man Is Out Of Contract In The Summer

Jones gave an update on Everton's transfer strategy heading into the latter stages of the winter transfer window. He explained which positions the club want to strengthen and why a signing of Walker-Peters' profile makes sense:

"Everton, they're a club bouncing back under David Moyes. Three positions are up for grabs here that they want filled. They want a full-back, they want a winger, and they want a forward. Now, ideally they want someone for left-back and right-back. But personally, what I think they'll do here is sign somebody who's capable of filling both of those positions. "So Kyle Walker-Peters, for example, was somebody they've been linked with, and it seems like a pretty sensible suggestion to me of somebody that could be gettable."

Southampton are reportedly willing to sell Walker-Peters for a mere £5 million amid interest from Everton. The "extraordinary" 27-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season, and the Saints aren't optimistic about keeping him.

Walker-Peters has been a key man at St Mary's since arriving from Tottenham in the summer of 2020 for £12 million. He's appeared 20 times in the league this season, managing two assists while playing at right and left-back and occasionally in central defence.

Kyle Walker-Peters Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 20 Assists 2 Expected Assists (xA) 1.98 Big Chances Created 4 Accurate Crosses 0.3 (15%) Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Ground Duels Won 4.0 (48%)

Everton were close to sealing a deal for Olympique Lyonnais winger Ernest Nuamah, but the transfer has 'stalled'. The Toffees have reportedly held talks over signing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and central midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan, but there are complications.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/01/2025.

