Everton are on course to quiz Tottenham Hotspur over their demands for Richarlison after he has been pinpointed as a shock target to potentially make a sensational move as David Moyes' side prepare to swap Goodison Park for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Toffees are scouring the market for fresh firepower as Dominic Calvert-Lewin will depart as a free agent when his £100,000-per-week contract expires in the summer if he is not convinced to pen fresh terms, resulting in there being concerns that they could go into next season with Beto and Youssef Chermiti as their only centre forward options.

Moyes, who was appointed as Sean Dyche's successor in the dugout when he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract in January, is keen to get himself into a strong position to secure eye-catching reinforcements after alleviating fears of suffering relegation from the Premier League as Everton prepare to relocate to their new home.

Toffees Aim to Discover Richarlison Demands

Merseyside outfit eyeing ambitious move for Brazil international

Everton are set to make enquiries over what it would take to seal Richarlison's return to Merseyside, according to GMS sources, after he has been earmarked as a potential arrival as they aim to show plenty of ambition ahead of embarking on a new era at their Bramley-Moore Dock home.

The Toffees begrudgingly allowed the striker to move onto pastures new in July 2022, when they accepted a £60million bid from Tottenham due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, but he could be handed the chance to head back to familiar surroundings in the coming months.

It appears that Spurs are prepared to make a loss on Richarlison, who previously enjoyed a productive spell on Everton's books, as GMS sources have been informed that the north Londoners are poised to seek a fee in the region of £40million in the event of their domestic counterparts upping the ante in their pursuit.

The Brazil international is in line to enter the final two years of a contract which allows him to pocket up to £130,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, resulting in Moyes and influential figures behind the scenes sniffing an opportunity to strike a deal as plans are put in place for next term.

Tottenham have refused to rule out the possibility of lowering their valution of Richarlison as the transfer deadline edges closer, GMS sources have learned, but Everton are eager to enter discussions during the early stages of the summer window as they want to quickly assess whether it would be possible to reach an agreement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has been averaging a goal every 143 minutes in the Premier League this season

Moyes Will Not be Patient for Richarlison Deal

Tactician poised to move onto other targets if price tag too high

GMS sources have been told that Everton are not prepared to play the waiting game in an attempt to sign Richarlison for a lower fee as they have already decided they will move onto alternative targets if they deem Tottenham's demands to be unreasonable during the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

Although the 27-year-old has previously been described as 'fantastic' by Toffees marksman Calvert-Lewin, Moyes is not interested in biding his time due to fears that other frontmen on his shortlist could become unavailable or embark on a fresh challenge elsewhere if he does not act quickly.

Richarlison has been identified as a legitimate target and Everton are carefully planning their next move, GMS sources understand, but they do not want to leave plans to bring in a proven goalscorer until the last minute as they are determined to give themselves the best possible chance of making a strong start to their first season away from Goodison Park.

Related Everton Make Big Decision on Future of ‘Rolls Royce’ Star Everton are looking forward to a huge summer as they move into a new stadium but one current star is set to be retained ahead of their switch

While the Merseyside outfit are searching for ways to improve their squad, they are also in danger of facing a battle to keep Jarrad Branthwaite on board as GMS sources recently revealed that La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid have discussed heading to the negotiating table for the central defender.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/03/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox