Everton will have little choice but to sanction Demarai Gray's Goodison Park exit if 'serious money' is put on the table by Al-Hilal, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After retaining their Premier League status on the final day of last season, Toffees boss Sean Dyche is looking to freshen up his squad in the transfer market.

Everton transfer news - Demarai Gray

According to Sky Sports News, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal want to sign Gray and a delegation is due to arrive in London for negotiations in the coming days.

Although it is suggested that three Premier League clubs are also interested in the winger, including Crystal Palace, the Middle Eastern big-spenders appear to be pushing for his signature.

There is uncertainty over Gray's long-term future as he is due to enter the final 12 months of his Everton contract, which sees him pocket £42,000-per-week, at the end of June.

The Jamaica international has been on the Merseyside outfit's books since completing a £1.7million switch from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen two years ago.

But Gray is not the only Everton man being linked with a summer departure as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Neal Maupay should be sold.

What has Paul Brown said about Gray?

Brown believes Everton's financial difficulties mean Gray will have to be offloaded if Al-Hilal or any other admirers are willing to put forward a lucrative proposal.

However, the respected journalist has doubts over whether the former Leicester City man will command a big fee after struggling to contribute in the final third of the pitch during the 2022/23 campaign.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "If there's serious money available there, I think Everton would basically have to take it.

"But I struggle to see why anyone would put big money down for a player with his kind of return, statistically, last season. He only has a year on his contract, so we'll have to see.

"I think Everton need a big sale if they want to fund the kind of transfers they need to stay up and do something next year. I don't think Demarai Gray is going to be a big sale."

Should Everton sell Gray this summer?

Everton's scrape with Premier League coincided with Gray struggling for form, with Sofascore data highlighting that he only averaged a Premier League goal every 627 minutes last season.

In fact, the 26-year-old found the back of the net just six times in all competitions, with a solitary assist being added over the course of 36 appearances.

Dyche, who was appointed as Everton's boss in January, would have been hoping for more from the Premier League title-winner.

WhoScored handed Gray an average match rating of 6.61 for his Premier League displays last term, which ranked him outside the Toffees' top 10 performers.

Although the wide-man is clearly capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch, having racked up 63 goal contributions during his senior club career, his contract situation means now is the right time to part ways.