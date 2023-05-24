Everton should sign a striker 'much more reliable in front of goal' than Southampton star Che Adams if they succeed in maintaining their Premier League status, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are set to go into the final day of the season with their destiny in their own hands, knowing a win over Bournemouth will be enough for Sean Dyche's side to remain in the top flight.

Everton transfer news - Che Adams

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are among the clubs who are keen to offer Adams a route out of Southampton after their relegation into the Championship was confirmed earlier this month.

The report suggests that Leeds United are also admirers of the Scotland international, with a St Mary's exit appearing likely at this stage.

It is understood that Adams is in Everton's sights if they can pull off Premier League survival, with Dyche in the market for a target-man after seeing his side struggle for goals for much of the campaign.

But the former Birmingham City frontman has hinted that leaving Southampton is not a foregone conclusion by taking to social media and insisting 'we'll bring the club back to where it belongs'.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a possibility of Adams remaining on the south coast instead of moving onto pastures new this summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Adams?

Brown believes that Adams could be a decent addition to Everton's squad if they are able to get him for a reasonable fee.

However, the journalist feels Dyche should be looking elsewhere as he aims to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "He'd be useful and, maybe at the right price, he might be an interesting addition to the squad.

"But I think Everton need someone who is much more reliable in front of goal than Che Adams."

How does Adams compare to Everton's current strikers?

FBref data shows that Adams has been averaging more goals and assists per 90 minutes than current Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay this season.

That shows the 26-year-old, who joined Southampton in a deal worth £15million in 2019, has been performing admirably in a side struggling for points.

Adams has found the back of the net 84 times over the course of his senior club career, emphasising that he is capable of being a menace in the final third of the pitch.

He is set to enter the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week Southampton contract in the summer, so Everton are wise to have Adams on their list of targets.