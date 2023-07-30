Everton will only follow up their initial interest in Leeds United talisman Wilfried Gnonto if a Goodison Park star heads through the exit door, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having only forked out a loan fee for Arnaut Danjuma and completed the signing of free agent Ashley Young so far, Toffees boss Sean Dyche is seeking further reinforcements ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway.

Everton transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to Football Insider, Everton are at the front of the queue to sign Gnonto despite facing competition from reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

The report suggests the Toffees have the edge because the Italian side need to sanction departures before pouncing for the 19-year-old, who racked up four goals and as many assists in 28 Leeds appearances last season, and £20million is likely to be enough to land him.

It is understood that discussions are ongoing between Everton, Leeds and Gnonto's representatives, while he has worked his way onto Dyche's radar due to his versatility.

Although the Italy international only headed to Elland Road less than 12 months ago, in a £3.8million switch from FC Zurich, he is in line to seal a quickfire departure after suffering relegation to the Championship.

But Leeds are unwilling to sell Gnonto on the cheap and have already snubbed a £15million offer which was lodged by Everton earlier this month.

The Toffees could also face Premier League competition for the winger as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa should be in the race for his services.

What has Paul Brown said about Gnonto?

Brown believes Everton sealing a deal for Gnonto will become more likely if Demarai Gray moves onto pastures new in the coming weeks.

Although the respected journalist is aware that the Merseyside outfit have enquired over the teenager's availability, he feels it will only be possible to up the ante in their pursuit once money is recouped from a departure.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I would say it's one to watch. I think, at the moment, they would struggle to pay what Leeds are likely to want for Gnonto unless somebody goes.

"If Demarai Gray leaves, they might be able to throw a bit more money at it. But, at the moment, I don't think it's gone any further than the briefest of enquiries to see how much Gnonto might cost. I don't think Everton will follow that up unless there's some money coming in."

What's next for Everton?

Gray could become the latest Premier League star to profit from the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia as, according to Football Insider, he has attracted interest from the Middle East.

The report suggests Crystal Palace and Fulham are also keen on acquiring the Jamaica international, who has scored 12 goals in an Everton shirt, after the Toffees have made no progress in attempts to tie him down to a new contract.

There is uncertainty over where Gray's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £42,000-per-week contract at Goodison Park.

Reputable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is a long-term admirer of the wide-man.

Gray has been on Everton's books since completing a £1.7million move from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen two years ago.