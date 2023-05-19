Everton forward Neal Maupay could still be at Goodison Park next season despite his struggles since joining the club, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been a major disappointment since his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton news - Neal Maupay

Maupay signed for the Toffees for a fee of around £15m, according to the BBC.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffering from regular injuries, the French striker may have featured more heavily than expected, and he's not exactly performed when given the chance.

Maupay has scored just one Premier League goal in 26 appearances this season, according to FBref.

Central defenders Yerry Mina, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, and Michael Keane have all scored as many as the former Brentford striker.

According to Football Insider, Everton have made Maupay available for transfer ahead of the summer window, less than a year after he made the switch to Goodison Park.

It's safe to say it's been an absolute failure of a signing from the decision makers at Everton, but journalist Brown still believes Maupay will be playing his football on Merseyside next season.

What has Brown said about Maupay?

Brown has suggested that he doesn't believe Maupay is going anywhere, and that he does feel a little sorry for him despite his 'disaster' start to life at Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Maupay won't be going anywhere. This season has been a bit of a disaster for both him and the club. At times I felt a bit sorry for him because Everton don't really play in the kind of way that suits him.

"He's not someone you can just stick up front on his own and expect to do very much. He needs people around him to play one-two's off and feed off of other people."

Where could Maupay end up if he does leave?

The MailOnline recently claimed that Italian club Salernitana want to reignite their interest in Maupay during the summer after missing out in the January window.

Elsewhere, The Athletic reported last summer that Nottingham Forest and Fulham were also keen on signing Maupay, so it will be interesting to see if they revisit that option if he becomes available.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Maupay was placed on the transfer list at the end of the season after his disappointing start to his Everton career, but they may struggle to recoup the £15m they paid for him.