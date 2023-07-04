Everton have upped the ante in their pursuit of Rodrigo by putting a provisional offer of a two-year contract on the table as they look to lure the Leeds United star to Goodison Park, journalist Jacque Talbot has told GIVEMESPORT.

After maintaining the Toffees' Premier League status on the final day of last season, boss Sean Dyche is eager to draft in reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Everton transfer news - Rodrigo

According to FootballTransfers, Everton are eager to strike a deal with Leeds after facing competition from big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs for Rodrigo's signature.

The report suggests the Spain international is almost certain to leave the Whites following their relegation into the Championship, and the Toffees are looking to offer a swift return to the top flight.

But Everton are facing further competition for Rodrigo's services as Fulham have also entered the race, along with Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan.

It is understood that Rodrigo is available for just £3million after Leeds dropped into the second tier, which led to Real Madrid holding an interest earlier in the transfer window.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rodrigo's bargain price tag means Everton could fund a move despite their financial issues.

What has Jacque Talbot said about Rodrigo?

Talbot understands that Everton have held discussions with Rodrigo's representatives and already shown a willingness to tie him down to a two-year contract.

But the journalist is aware that big-spending Saudi Pro League sides are also in the market for the striker, which could make it difficult for the Toffees to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

Talbot told GIVEMESPORT: "They've provisionally offered him a two-year deal. But there's some interest from the Middle East in him and, obviously, they can offer much more lucrative terms."

Would Rodrigo be an upgrade on Everton's current options?

FBref statistics highlight that Rodrigo got his name on the scoresheet, on average, more regularly than Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay per 90 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Valencia man has already shown that he is capable of causing Premier League defenders nightmares, having found the back of the net on 27 occasions in the English top flight.

Although Rodrigo was unable to stop Leeds dropping into the Championship, Sofascore data shows that he still averaged a goal every 149 minutes as he was on target 13 times in the competition last season.

Calvert-Lewin has missed close to 50 matches due to various injury problems over the course of his Everton career, but Rodrigo could be the perfect strike partner when he is fully fit.

Dyche should do all he can to persuade the £100,000-per-week man to head to Goodison Park instead of an alternative destination.