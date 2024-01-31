Highlights Everton are expected to make at least one signing before the transfer window closes, with loan deals being more likely due to financial constraints.

The club has been unsuccessful in securing loan moves for players like Timothy Weah and Hannibal Mejbri, but they are still exploring options like Brentford's Frank Onyeka and Benfica's Florentino Luis.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Everton will bring in a new player on loan, as they have been actively pursuing signings and have multiple potential deals in progress.

Everton are yet to make a new signing in the January transfer window, but journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT that he believes the Toffees will get at least one addition through the door before the deadline.

A quiet transfer window was expected at Goodison Park, with Director of Football Kevin Thelwell warning supporters that the Merseyside club weren't going to be busy in the winter market. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers chief certainly wasn't lying, with no senior incoming or outgoings occurring at the club so far in the January transfer window. With Everton battling to stay in the Premier League, there's no doubt Sean Dyche could do with a new addition or two.

We've already seen Everton attempt to attract a host of different players on loan this window, but the Toffees aren't the most attractive prospect at the moment and as it stands, they don't appear to be close to securing any signatures this month.

Everton have failed with multiple loan bids

Everton's financial problems have been well-documented and it's likely that they won't have much money to spend in the winter window. As a result, we may only see loan deals at Goodison Park if they are to bring in new bodies, with permanent deals unlikely. Dyche has admitted that he's not been told Everton have to sell, and he's confirmed that it's 'very likely' that any new additions would be on loan.

Journalist Ed Aarons recently confirmed that Juventus winger Timothy Weah has rejected a potential loan move to Everton this month. The Merseyside outfit need cover on the wing, especially with Arnaut Danjuma's future in doubt. Everton were also pushing to secure Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United, but the Turkish midfielder opted to join Sevilla on a temporary deal for the remainder of the campaign.

Another option for Dyche's charges could be Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, with the Toffees interested in signing the Nigerian international. However, the Bees are not willing to allow him to depart on loan to a Premier League rival, with a permanent sale more likely if he is to stay in England.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Everton do have an interest in Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis and are exploring a loan deal, but the 24-year-old is highly valued by the Portuguese club, so you'd imagine a transfer could be difficult to get over the line.

With the clock ticking until the deadline, Thelwell, Dyche, and the Everton recruitment team will be working tirelessly to try and find a deal that suits the club from a financial perspective.

Paul Brown - Everton will make signing

Brown has suggested that he's confident that Everton will get at least one body through the door before the window slams shut. The journalist adds that he expects it to be a loan deal and they have 'two or three different irons in the fire' at the moment, but the Toffees are under financial constraints. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I do think Everton will make a move this window. I think they're really trying to bring someone in. They're under a lot of budgetary constraints, obviously. But I think they will get at least one loan deal done before the window closes. It's been pretty clear that's what they've been trying to do since the window opened and everybody knows it. I think they have two or three different irons in the fire. I would expect one of them to come off. It may be all they can afford unless somebody leaves and if you see someone leave Everton and a decent fee comes in, I think that might be game on for another signing."

Ben Godfrey has struggled to find regular minutes at Goodison Park under Dyche this season and will undoubtedly be frustrated, hoping to become more of a key figure at Everton. It's understood that Leeds United are one of the sides who are considering a move for Godfrey this month, with AC Milan also interested. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Genoa are keen on the former Norwich City man.

In Everton's latest fixture, a 0-0 draw away to Fulham, Godfrey was given a rare start. Speaking after the game, Dyche discussed the 26-year-old's impact...

“You can only pick 11, and he’s been unfortunate in his time under me. But he’s been working very hard. “I make it clear to all the players that training and performances are important. Nobody gets a gimme or is certain to be in the team every week. We assured him a few days ago that he was in the mix and right there. Maybe he understands by playing tonight."