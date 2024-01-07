Highlights Everton have set their sights on landing Fulham's Harrison Reed despite being forced to contend with a minimal budget.

The central midfielder's current employers are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his decision to pen a new contract in September.

Respected journalist Paul Brown understands that Everton are long-term admirers of Reed ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

Everton 'really like' Harrison Reed as boss Sean Dyche scours the market for potential reinforcements, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why luring the Fulham star to Goodison Park would be a 'strange' decision.

Having already been handed the heaviest punishment in Premier League history when they were rocked by a 10-point deduction earlier this season, thanks to breaching financial regulations, the Toffees are not in a position to splash the cash ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline.

But Dyche, who has led Everton to 16 wins from his first 43 matches at the helm, will still be looking to strengthen his squad despite being forced to contend with having a threadbare budget as he aims to ensure his side are not involved in another relegation scrap which goes down to the final day of the season.

Toffees pinpoint Reed as target

Although Everton have emerged as admirers of Reed after putting plans in place for the remainder of the month, according to MailOnline, there are doubts over whether they will be able to tempt Fulham into sanctioning his departure.

The report suggests the central midfielder - who has been limited to just nine Premier League starts this season after falling down the Cottagers' pecking order - has worked his way onto the Toffees' radar, but they only have a slim chance of acquiring his services as they will have to convince his current employers to agree to a loan deal due to their financial issues.

Harrison Reed's Premier League record Appearances 102 Goals 3 Assists 7 Yellow cards 12 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 5/1/2024

Everton's interest comes after Wolverhampton Wanderers were keen to land Reed during the final hours of the summer transfer window, but a move to Molineux failed to come to fruition and he has remained on the banks of the River Thames at Craven Cottage.

In a blow for the Merseyside outfit in their pursuit, Fulham have strengthened their negotiating position since Wolves eyed a deal as the 28-year-old penned a new £50,000-per-week contract in September, tying him down to the west Londoners until 2027.

Having signed him on a permanent basis for £6million after a successful loan spell from Southampton in August 2020, the Cottagers were keen to reward Reed with fresh terms after he had played a key role in enjoying a fruitful first season back in the top flight.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former England under-20 international had initially been frustrated at not being handed an extended contract after being promised a new agreement for a prolonged period.

Brown understands that Everton have been keen on recruiting Reed for a significant period, thanks to admiring his qualities in the middle of the park, while Fulham chief Marco Silva has been tipping him for a maiden call-up to the England squad.

But the respected journalist believes Dyche should not prioritise making a move for the former Norwich City man as he already has a plethora of established midfield options at Goodison Park, which would lead to it being difficult to give assurances over game time.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I've heard links between Everton and Reed before. I do think he is a player that they really like. I can remember, not so long ago, Marco Silva talking him up as a potential England international. He was saying that he was very surprised he hadn't been called up. "I actually think that it is a strange one right now, in terms of timing, because Everton have got their midfield sorted out at the moment. "I think the balance is quite good there, but someone like Reed would come in expecting to start every week. He might not get that opportunity in the way that Dyche likes to set up."

Danjuma wants to quit Goodison Park

Arnaut Danjuma is eager to bring his Everton loan spell to a close ahead of schedule after becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of opportunities, according to talkSPORT, and Ligue 1 strugglers Lyon are among a number of European sides plotting a move.

But the report suggests the Dutchman, who was only handed his seventh start of the season as the Toffees claimed a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Thursday, could be blocked from embarking on a fresh challenge as Dyche will only cut his temporary switch short if a replacement is already lined up.

Reputable reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton may look to hold onto Danjuma despite his desire to leave Goodison Park ahead of schedule as they already have limited options thanks to boasting a threadbare squad.

Related Everton 'can't afford' to sell Andre Gomes in January Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has barely featured for the Toffees this season, but Sean Dyche can't afford to allow him to depart in January.

However, that has not stopped admirers keeping tabs on his situation, and Lyon have set their sights on landing the winger as they look to improve their chances of staving off relegation after enduring a season to forget so far.

It is understood that the French outfit are eager to acquire Danjuma's services in the coming days, having pinpointed the winter window as a potential opportunity to pounce thanks to being out of favour on Merseyside, but discussions have not reached an advanced stage with parent club Villarreal.