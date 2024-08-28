Everton starlet Reece Welch could be handed the opportunity to walk away from Goodison Park and gain some valuable first-team experience as Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq are exploring a loan move for the highly-rated youngster during the final days of the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Toffees pocketed £50million when they sold Amadou Onana to top flight rivals Aston Villa, easing fears that they could be in line to breach the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, there is still time for boss Sean Dyche to oversee further business ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Jake O'Brien has been the most expensive addition to Everton's squad, thanks to a £17million deal being struck with Lyon, but director of football Kevin Thelwell could also give the green-light for Welch to head overseas for a fresh challenge as he looks to eventually break into the forefront of the Merseyside giants' plans.

Al-Ettifaq Set Sights on Toffees Talent Welch

Saudi Arabian side attempting to discover whether switch is possible

Welch is the subject of interest from Al-Ettifaq, according to GMS sources, and the Saudi Arabian side have been attempting to discover whether it would be possible to get a deal over the line which would see the Everton prodigy make a temporary switch to the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in the coming days.

The central defender has been limited to just two senior appearances for the Toffees, with his most recent outing coming during a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood Town in August 2022, and he has struggled to break into Dyche's immediate plans due to the likes of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite being ahead of him in the pecking order.

O'Brien's arrival at Goodison Park has also contributed towards Welch having limited potential for game time in the first-team, and GMS sources have been informed that Al-Ettifaq are circling due to looking to fill their under-21 quota with two more up-and-coming talents from overseas.

Reece Welch's statistics during his club career Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Everton Under-21 70 3 1 6 0 Everton Under-18 33 3 0 3 1 Forest Green Rovers 23 0 2 5 0 Everton 2 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 28/08/2024

The Toffees have done business with the Middle Eastern side in the past, with Demarai Gray completing a £10million switch just shy of 12 months ago, and head coach Steven Gerrard has set his sights on raiding Goodison Park once again as he aims to make late alterations to his squad.

Welch is not the only Englishman being targeted by Al-Ettifaq as GMS sources have been told that they are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea attacking midfielder Harvey Vale for at least £400,000, and possibly double that amount with add-ons, but he has not made a final decision on whether he is prepared to join and the deal is being viewed as potentially expensive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece Welch boasted 92 per cent pass accuracy while also making four clearances and winning two aerial duels when he made his most recent appearance in the Everton first-team against Fleetwood Town

Welch Eyed as Gerrard Wants to Raid England

Dammam-based outfit eager to recruit up-and-coming youngsters

GMS sources understand that Welch and Vale are firmly on Al-Ettifaq's radar as Gerrard is keen to attract more players who are currently plying their trade in England into his squad on a permanent or temporary basis before the fast-approaching Saudi Pro League transfer deadline on September 2.

Competition rules mean that the former Liverpool captain can include eight out of 10 non-Saudi Arabia-born options in a matchday squad, including under-21 starlets, meaning that he could sanction a loan or sell one of his current team members who do not hail from the Middle Eastern nation.

Among those who could leave is ex-Everton winger Gray as GMS sources have learned that the Jamaica international is assessing his options and Al-Ettifaq are prepared to sanction a loan - if his wages are covered - following interest from the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Turkey's Super Lig.

Although nothing is advanced yet when it comes to that potential departure, the Dammam-based club have been scouring the market for reinforcements, and Welch - who has been described as having 'plenty of potential' by The Athletic journalist Patrick Boyland - is among those they are keen to recruit before the summer window slams shut.

The exciting youngster is not the only member of Everton's squad who could head through the exit door in the coming days as GMS sources recently revealed that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe would love to land Dominic Calvert-Lewin after going in search of fresh attacking impetus.

