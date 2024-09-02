Everton turned down the opportunity to recruit Chelsea outcasts Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana in a high-profile swap deal which would have seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin bring the curtain down on his Goodison Park career during the final stages of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Toffees' season has got off to a worrying start, having been consigned to a third consecutive defeat thanks to Bournemouth overturning a two-goal deficit last weekend, boss Sean Dyche was busy ahead of last week's deadline and ended up spending more than £42million on reinforcements.

Amadou Onana was the biggest name to leave Everton, thanks to completing a £50million switch to Premier League rivals Aston Villa as director of football Kevin Thelwell oversaw the Merseyside outfit's transfer business, and they were unwilling to sanction Calvert-Lewin's departure.

Toffees Not Keen on Calvert-Lewin Exchange

Domestic rivals were eager to send Disasi and Fofana the other way

Calvert-Lewin was firmly on Chelsea's radar during the final stages of the summer window, according to GMS sources, but Everton did not entertain agreeing terms as their domestic counterparts were pushing to include Disasi and Fofana as part of the deal which would have seen the frontman head to Stamford Bridge.

The England international has entered the final months of his £100,000-per-week contract on Merseyside, meaning the Toffees are in danger of seeing him walk away as a free agent at the end of the season, and that resulted in the west Londoners being confident that they had spotted an opportunity to pounce without having to fork out a significant fee for his services.

But GMS sources have been informed that Everton were not interested in doing business with Chelsea when they took a brief look at Calvert-Lewin as a striker option because there was determination from the capital club to send Disasi and Fofana in the opposite direction instead of meeting his price tag.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 1 1 0 0 2023/24 32 7 2 2 0 2022/23 17 2 1 3 0 2021/22 17 5 2 2 0 2020/21 33 16 1 3 0 2019/20 36 13 1 9 0 2018/19 35 6 2 3 0 2017/18 32 4 5 4 0 2016/17 11 1 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 02/09/2024

The 27-year-old is one of the first names on the team sheet even though there are doubts over his long-term future, with him grabbing two goal contributions during the first three Premier League encounters of the campaign, and Dyche was keen to avoid being left with little time to secure a replacement.

GMS recently reported that Chelsea were unwilling to pay more than £12.5million for Calvert-Lewin if a cash deal would only be considered on deadline day, with them using Federico Chiesa's move to Liverpool after entering the closing stages of his Juventus contract as a yard-stick for his valuation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been caught offside four times during the early stages of the Premier League campaign, which is the joint-highest tally in the division

Blues Wanted Duo to Head to Goodison Park

Pair have been frozen out since Maresca's appointment

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea were particularly hopeful of tempting Everton into sanctioning a deal which would see Disasi and Fofana embark on a fresh challenge at Goodison Park because they do not feature at the forefront of head coach Enzo Maresca's plans.

The Italian tactician has wasted no time in making his mark at Stamford Bridge, having been appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor, and the duo were on the market as the Blues were keen to get their combined salaries of £110,000-per-week off their wage bill during the latter stages of the transfer window.

But Everton had already brought in a fresh centre-back option in the form of Jake O'Brien - thanks to reaching a £17million agreement with Lyon in July - resulting in Disasi not being a primary target, and Fofana has struggled to show that he would be an able replacement for Calvert-Lewin as a first-choice marksman.

