Everton now have less than a month to go in order to sanction forward-minded incomings or risk flirting with Premier League relegation yet again.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers managed to find the back of the net fewer times than Everton last campaign and Sean Dyche will be wanting to set that straight before the window slams shut on September 1.

Unfortunately for the Goodison Park faithful, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continued to persist, while their Neal Maupay punt has failed to come off, with the duo scoring just a worrying three goals between them last season across all competitions.

So far this summer, the club picked up former Manchester United defender Ashley Young as a free agent, while a season-long loan deal for Arnaut Danjuma was also struck with Villarreal.

The former will bring ample top-flight experience to Sean Dyche’s side next season, while the latter’s attacking flair will, too, be a much-welcomed asset.

In terms of outgoings, the sale of Ellis Simms now means the Merseyside-based outfit are running thin on the ground up top, meaning it would be wise to snare another forward to sure things up at the top of the tree.

Three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with some unique insight on the following: a possible shock return of a former midfielder, an update on the ongoing Wilfried Gnonto saga and a potential forward acquisition.

Ross Barkley

Former Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley is now without a club after his contract with French club OGC Nice expired, per BBC Sport.

It was just last summer that the rumour mill went into overdrive as Frank Lampard – then in charge at Goodison Park – was eyeing up a move for Barkley, per 90min.

During his time at the club, Barkley played 179 times and registered 27 goals and 28 assists during that period, though his record at Nice is less fruitful.

Barkley was once lauded as England’s next generational talent but after struggling for game time in France, it seems as if a potential return to his former English club is decreasing in likeliness.

Journalist Paul Brown was quizzed whether a return to the club – now under new management – could be on the cards, but he believes the links have little substance to them.

“I get this question quite a lot, but the way he left Everton left a real sort of sour taste in the mouth. He’s known, possibly unfairly, as a ‘rat’ among a large section of the Everton fan base and has always had quite a hostile reception from them whenever he’s played against the club.

“Whether he wants to go back to Everton or not, I don’t know, but I think it would be tough for him to come back and fit straight back in.”

Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers, who has spent time working for the club at points during his career, has also weighed on the actuality of a Barkley return, and has even ruled it out himself.

Wilfried Gnonto

Everton have not shied away from the limelight by making their admiration for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto very well-known.

Gnonto’s versatility would an indispensable asset for Sean Dyche and at the tender age of 19, the world is currently the Italian’s oyster.

The club saw a £15m bid for the winger snubbed last month as new Leeds boss Daniel Farke is keen to retain the 19-year-old in order to aid their bid of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the gifted attacker would be an upgrade on current Everton wide man Demarai Gray.

Meanwhile, according to TEAMtalk, Gnonto has informed his agent that a move to Everton is not high on his agenda, though a move to Serie A could well be.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided the latest on Gnonto’s prospective move to the Toffees.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think that Leeds United are absolutely desperate to keep Wilfried Gnonto at all costs, so player desire will obviously be a factor in all of this but Everton have had a bid rejected and seemingly moved on.

“They’re now exploring Kamaldeen Sulemana instead and because of the exodus Leeds have had due to either offers they’ve chosen to accept or relegation release clauses that they’ve had no control over, they won’t want to lose too many.”

As Jacobs alluded to, MailOnline have claimed Everton are eyeing a move for Southampton wide man Sulemana, just months after joining from Rennes.

Tete

Viewed as a potential alternative to Gnonto is Tete, a player who spent the back end of 2022/23 on loan to fellow Premier League outfit Leicester City.

Dyche will be, however, more than aware of his less-than-impressive goal return for the Foxes as he only managed to one goal in 13 Premier League appearances.

For his current employers Shakhtar Donetsk, however, the 23-year-old Brazilian has been on target much more often, finding the back of the net on 31 occasions over the course of 108 games.

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Tete’s contract with the Ukrainian club has now expired, meaning his signature would cost nothing for those interested this summer.

Valued at €25m by Transfermarkt, having the ability so snare him for free would be an ideal situation for all those involved, particularly the Goodison Park outfit.

In the wake of Everton’s financial constraints, signing a player like Tete for free might be clever business, considering his recent exposure to the Premier League.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Tete is one of the names on the shopping list, although he is considering moves elsewhere, too.

He said: “Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk is another name under discussion. His entourage is offering him around Europe and Everton are evaluating the moves to make. Youssef Chermiti from Sporting is a leading into finalisation and is a shot for the future. Over the weekend, he should do his medical visits at the club.”

Galetti also claimed that Everton are showing an interest in Sporting Lisbon asset Youssef Chermiti, which coincides with Fabrizio Romano’s reports that a deal in principle has been agreed between the two parties.