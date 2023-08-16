Everton star Amadou Onana's Goodison Park exit would come as a 'nightmare' for Sean Dyche, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Manchester United may not come to fruition for a key reason.

The make-up of the Toffees' squad could alter significantly ahead of the summer window slamming shut on September 1.

Everton transfer news - Amadou Onana

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have made an approach to sign Onana after expanding their search for midfield reinforcements.

The report suggests the Belgium international has been identified as a target as Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag looks to address his side's lack of physicality in the middle of the park, but Everton do not want to sanction the move just 12 months on from his £33million arrival.

Onana still has four years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, leaving the Toffees in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to sell.

It is understood that Everton will not entertain offloading the former Lille man unless a bid worth more than £60million is tabled ahead of the transfer deadline.

Despite Onana gaining interest from Manchester United, he was still named in Everton's starting line-up for the opening day defeat to Fulham last weekend.

The 21-year-old's inclusion came after he was also a key man during his first season on Merseyside, making 35 appearances.

What has Dean Jones said about Onana?

Jones understands that Manchester United are long-term admirers of Onana and feels his performance on the opening weekend of the Premier League season highlighted that he would fit into ten Hag's side seamlessly, but he is not a primary target.

The respected journalist believes that Everton could put their top flight status at risk by allowing the combative midfielder to head to Old Trafford.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Onana has been on Manchester United's midfield list for some time as an option that they could turn to as a back-up plan.

"I was watching him at the weekend against Fulham and thinking he could definitely do the job for Manchester United. I think that he would be a really good player to target.

"But I think it would be a nightmare for Everton. I don't think he's somebody that they can afford to lose."

What's next for Everton?

Dyche could bring in competition for No.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as, according to the Evening Standard, Everton are interested in recruiting Southampton's Alex McCarthy.

The report suggests the Toffees are facing competition from Crystal Palace for the shot-stopper, who has kept 30 clean sheets in the Premier League, after discussions with Luton Town broke down.

McCarthy has entered the final two years of his £50,000-per-week contract at St Mary's, while he has not started the new campaign as Southampton's first-choice option between the sticks.

The one-cap England international has been an unused substitute for both of Saints' first two Championship fixtures, with his only minutes coming in the Carabao Cup defeat to Gillingham last week.

McCarthy has made 139 appearances since linking up with Southampton, but it appears that a deal is there to be done.