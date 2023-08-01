Everton star Demarai Gray is expected to seal his Goodison Park exit after boss Sean Dyche has made a key decision, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the winger only joined the Toffees two years ago, in a £1.7million switch from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, it appears that he may have already made his final appearance for the Merseyside outfit.

Everton transfer news - Demarai Gray

According to The Athletic, Everton are continuing to hold talks over the departure of Gray after he has agreed personal terms with Premier League rivals Fulham.

The report suggests there is a gap in valuation between the clubs, but discussions are ongoing as the Jamaica international - who has entered the final 12 months of his £42,000-per-week contract - is currently training away from the first-team squad.

It is understood that Dyche will not entertain allowing Gray to seal a move to Fulham until he has succeeded in sourcing a replacement in the transfer market.

The west Londoners are not the only Premier League side to have been courting the 27-year-old as Crystal Palace strengthened their interest last month.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Eagles chief Roy Hodgson is a long-term admirer of Gray.

The Premier League title-winner has been on the radar of big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs as well, highlighting that he has plenty of options ahead of a potential Everton departure.

What has Paul Brown said about Demarai Gray?

Brown understands that Dyche has decided Gray is not a key man under his stewardship, which has led to him being available at the right price.

The respected journalist believes the former Leicester City man, who has racked up 18 goal contributions in 75 appearances for Everton, knows his days are numbered on Merseyside.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't really think that Sean Dyche is that high on Demarai Gray. If the price is right from any of those clubs showing interest, I think they would let him go.

"It's clear that Everton don't have much of a transfer budget at the moment this summer. They will need to generate cash with sales if Dyche wants to bring in anybody else in areas of the squad that they have a greater need.

"I do still think that if anybody puts down serious money for Demarai Gray this summer, he probably will go. I think he can see the writing on the wall himself from the fact that Dyche didn't really make him a key player at all last season when he came in. I think it might suit all parties to let him leave."

What's next for Everton?

It appears that Everton are edging towards making their third signing of the summer as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement in principle has been reached with Sporting for the arrival of Youssef Chermiti.

The Italian journalist suggests a deal is in place for the striker to link-up with Dyche's charges after finding the back of the net three times and registering a further two assists in the Portuguese top flight last term.

Everton are on the brink of beating Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers to Chermiti's signature after they have also shown interest.

Having completed the £3.5million loan arrival of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal and added Ashley Young to the squad after his Aston Villa contract expired, the Toffees are set to acquire the Portugal under-19 international.