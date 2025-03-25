Everton are planning to make it clear to suitors that they will not be able to sign Jarrad Branthwaite during the summer transfer window as he remains a key part of their future plans as they prepare to swap Goodison Park for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Toffees have clawed themselves away from a relegation dogfight since David Moyes was appointed as Sean Dyche's successor on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January, with an upturn in form allowing them to move 17 points clear of the Premier League's drop zone and put plans in place ahead of being able to make alterations to the squad.

Amadou Onana was given the green-light to complete a £50million switch to domestic counterparts Aston Villa less than 12 months ago, due to fears of breaching spending rules, but Everton are now in a more sustainable financial position and are prepared to fight to hold onto Branthwaite.

Toffees Have No Plans to Offload Branthwaite

Merseyside giants eager to hold onto one-cap England international

Everton are set to issue a hands-off warning in an attempt to deter admirers from attempting to strike a summer deal for Branthwaite, according to GMS sources, and influential figures behind the scenes have no intentions of letting him embark on a fresh challenge regardless of whether he is convinced to sign fresh terms in the coming months.

The central defender only has two years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £35,000-per-week, resulting in interested parties contemplating whether the upcoming transfer window will present an opportunity to pounce, but the Toffees want him to commit his long-term future to the club instead of entertaining bids.

GMS sources have been informed that Everton are keen to reward Branthwaite with an improved deal after making himself one of the first names on the team sheet when fully fit, while he is seen as an important member of the squad that they want to have in the starting line-up when they head to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Although there have been suggestions that the 22-year-old is on course to consider leaving the Toffees after being omitted from England head coach Thomas Tuchel's first squad since heading into the hot-seat, his current employers are not under pressure to sanction his departure in the summer.

Everton are adamant that speculation over Branthwaite looking to quit will prove to be fruitless, GMS sources have learned, and Moyes is eager to ensure he remains among his options as preparations are made for the first full season since his return to Merseyside for a second spell at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made nine clearances during Everton's draw with West Ham United earlier this month

Liverpool Among Sides Wanting Branthwaite

Premier League table-toppers have been circling for centre-back

GMS sources have been told that Everton have a lofty valuation of more than £50million after Branthwaite has formed a positive partnership with James Tarkowski at the heart of the backline, and an offer in that region would not be enough to tempt them into cashing in during the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are prepared to remain resolute if bids come in for the one-cap England international, who has been described as 'special' by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, after has been gaining interest from Premier League counterparts and overseas as a result of his consistent performances.

Everton's stance will come as a significant blow to table-topping arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United as they are among the biggest sides to have been circling for Branthwaite's signature ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, GMS sources understand, but he has also caught the eye in La Liga.

GMS sources recently revealed that the former PSV Eindhoven loanee has worked his way onto Real Madrid's radar, leading to there being conversations within the Bernabeu over whether they should attempt to lure him to Spain by tabling a big-money offer when the opportunity arises in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/03/2025

