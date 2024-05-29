Highlights Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite is on course to be the subject of a lucrative bid from Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also circling for the 21-year-old after it has become clear that the Toffees are in desperate need of cash.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Manchester United's opening proposal will fall considerably short of Everton's demands.

Everton are bracing themselves for their 'biggest test' in attempting to keep Jarrad Branthwaite at Goodison Park as Manchester United are set to 'test the waters' with a bid, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees could be forced to cash in due to fears of going into administration.

The Merseyside giants were left with no option but to accept a £60million bid for Richarlison when Tottenham Hotspur formalised their interest last summer, due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and boss Sean Dyche is poised to find himself in a similar situation in the coming weeks.

Branthwaite was rewarded with a place in England's 33-man training squad as preparations are made for Euro 2024 after shining for Everton this season, but his performances at club level have resulted in there being uncertainty over whether he will be in his current surroundings for much longer.

Man United Refusing to Meet Toffees' Demands for Branthwaite

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned Everton that he will not be held to ransom after pinpointing Branthwaite as one of the Red Devils' priority summer transfer targets, according to the Daily Star, resulting in it being increasingly unlikely that a bid which meets his £80million price tag will be made.

The report suggests that the FA Cup winners are looking to take advantage of the Toffees' perilous financial situation as they bid to land the central defender, who still has three years remaining on his £35,000-per-week contract, having been made aware that their Premier League rivals are cash-strapped and in need of raising funds.

Branthwaite's departure would result in Michael Keane being in line to secure more regular game time at Goodison Park, but GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are unwilling to pay more than £55million when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, which falls a significant amount short of Everton's demands.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Michael Keane Jarrad Branthwaite Michael Keane Pass completion percentage 79.8 77.4 Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 14.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 68.6 59.3 Clearances 4.71 3.67 Tackles 1.91 1.43 Blocks 1.47 1.02 Statistics correct as of 29/05/2024

It is understood that Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also been tracking the 21-year-old, resulting in the Red Devils having competition for his signature, and the Toffees must sell one of their prised assets to ensure they do not breach the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made 82 headed clearances during the Premier League campaign, a figure which was only surpassed by Joachim Andersen, Everton teammate James Tarkowski, Max Kilman and Dara O'Shea

Dean Jones - Branthwaite May Have to Seal Exit to Avoid Administration

Jones understands that Everton are in serious danger of going into administration if they do not sanction a number of departures during the summer, meaning they are in line to have Manchester United testing their resolve with a formal proposal for Branthwaite in the coming weeks.

Although the respected journalist is confident that the Toffees will not entertain accepting the Red Devils' opening offer, which is expected to fall up to £30million below the centre-back's price tag, it is only a matter of time before their Premier League rivals up the ante in their pursuit.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is growing talk that Everton will have to sell a host of players or they will go into administration, and that brings much uncertainty about their star players. "I think the biggest test soon will come in the shape of Jarrad Branthwaite, and Manchester United will definitely test the waters now they have a sense that the Toffees really do need cash. "Everton are pricing him at £80million, but it is not going to be that amount that Manchester United go to them with. I would expect Manchester United to try signing Branthwaite with an opening bid in the region of £50million, and I think they would probably do that early so that they know where they stand in terms of actually brokering a deal. "Of course, Everton would probably reject an initial bid at that level, but you have to test the waters to gauge what the deal will truly take."

Calvert-Lewin Linked with Goodison Park Departure

Everton could also alleviate their financial fears by cashing in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the striker has been earmarked as a target by Newcastle United, according to the Telegraph, having been mentioned prominently during recruitment meetings involving board members at St James' Park.

The report suggests that the Magpies' interest in the England international is genuine, after seeing him score eight goals this season, but they are aware that a deal would be complicated to complete and outgoings will need to be rubber-stamped before heading to Merseyside with a proposal.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League