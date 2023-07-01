Everton boss Sean Dyche could solve his 'biggest issue' of not having enough goals in his side by luring Leeds United star Jack Harrison to Goodison Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having staved off relegation to the Championship on the final day of last season, the Toffees have set their sights on bolstering their squad in the transfer market.

Everton transfer news - Jack Harrison

According to Football Insider, Everton are keeping close tabs on Harrison's situation after Leeds failed to maintain their Premier League status.

The report suggests the winger is expected to leave Elland Road before the summer window slams shut, while he has a £16million release clause written into his contract.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Harrison 'fits the bill' as Dyche looks to add more creativity and flair to his Everton squad.

But the Merseyside outfit are not the former Manchester City man's only suitors as it is understood that West Ham United and Aston Villa also hold an interest.

There are further doubts over where Harrison's long-term future lies as he only has 12 months remaining on his Leeds contract, which is worth £60,000-per-week.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Harrison?

Taylor believes acquiring Harrison could go a long way towards Dyche rectifying Everton's problems in front of goal.

The journalist feels the Toffees need to become more clinical in the final third of the pitch, which the 26-year-old is capable of contributing towards.

When asked whether Harrison would be a shrewd signing, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do think so. If I'm Everton, I want to have more goals in my team. I think that's been their biggest issue.

"I know they had the 5-1 win at Brighton, which was incredible, but a lot of their wins last season were 1-0 and gritty. They need to be scoring more.

"Under Roberto Martinez, when Everton finished fifth, they were a free-scoring team that used to score threes and fours at Goodison every other week.

"I think the goals need to come back and Harrison is a player that can bring goals to the party from wide areas."

Would Harrison be a good signing for Everton?

There is no doubt that Harrison would present his potential teammates with more goalscoring opportunities as, according to FBref, he averaged more assists per 90 minutes than Everton wide-man Dwight McNeil last season.

The ex-England under-21 international has also proven that he is capable of terrorising defenders, having racked up 91 goal contributions over the course of his senior club career.

Harrison has found the back of the net 21 times in the Premier League, which will be a major attraction for Dyche as he looks to avoid another relegation dogfight.

Although he was unable to stop Leeds dropping into the Championship, Harrison still ended the 2022/23 campaign as the Yorkshire side's second-best performer as WhoScored handed him an average match rating of 6.72.

Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has previously described Harrison's crossing as being 'absolutely magnificent', so Everton should look to take advantage.