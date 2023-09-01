Everton will need to replace some of their outgoing players before the window closes, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of a new signing, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a quiet deadline day for the Toffees, which could be a worry for Evertonians around the world.

Everton transfer news - Latest

Although Everton got plenty of their business done earlier in the window, a dramatic day for outgoings could force them to dip into the market for a new addition. Alex Iwobi, Tom Cannon, and Neal Maupay are all closing in on departures away from Goodison Park, but we're yet to see any movement in terms of incomings. The sales of Cannon and Maupay, despite possibly being considered squad options for Sean Dyche, may tempt Everton into signing another striker. However, Iwobi will have been regarded as the most key of the departing trio, so replacing him will be pivotal before the window closes.

Everton had been linked with a move for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto for most of the window, a player capable of playing in multiple positions in the front line. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the sales of Iwobi and Cannon could tempt Everton into testing Leeds' resolve once again and submit an increased offer for the Italian.

With Arnaut Danjuma able to be utilised in a centre-forward role if needed, we could see Everton targeting another winger over the next few hours. Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on what he expects from Dyche and his recruitment team before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that Everton are likely to target a winger instead of a striker if they are to make a signing, despite potentially losing Cannon and Maupay. The journalist adds that Everton look a little light on the right-hand side, especially with Iwobi looking like he will leave the club over the next few hours.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they have pivoted away from trying to sign another striker. I think once they spent more than they planned to on Beto, that was then done in terms of a centre-forward. They want to add a winger. They look a little bit light on the right-hand side if the Alex Iwobi deal goes through, which it looks like it will."